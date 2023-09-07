It’s New York Fashion Week, meaning you may see more celebs than normal while on your morning coffee run or accidentally bump into an influencer shooting an outfit for TikTok on the sidewalk. As runway shows, parties, and dinners fill up the schedules of your favorite stars and tastemakers, TZR will be tracking who attends what and their front row attire too. So far, the best celebrity outfits at NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 contain a mix of sultry, sheer looks and eccentric pieces.

For one, Julia Fox wore an outfit made entirely out of watches (yes, you read that correctly), leaving us feeling both delighted and confused. At the Victoria’s Secret World Tour Premiere, which was packed with celebrity sightings, Lourdes Leon clearly understood the “naked” fashion assignment with her metallic wire mini dress. Similarly, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who was also at the same event, wore a see-through cutout gown that revealed her undergarments. Indeed, there’s no shortage of “less is more” outfits — and as NYFW continues on, you’re sure to see these daring pieces again.

Ahead, check out the best celebrity statement looks in the Big Apple so far. Then, bookmark this post as we’ll add in new outfit sightings as we see them.

Charlize Theron

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment

Theron, who cut the blue ribbon at the grand opening of Breitling’s Meatpacking boutique, wore a sheer pearl top and flat black sandals.

Emily Ratajkowski

BFA, Yvonne Tnt

Ratajkowski celebrated the launch of her new collaboration with AG in a denim-on-denim look complete with matching Mary Janes.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images/Getty Images

Chopra Jonas’ black lingerie set was on full display underneath a sheer maxi dress at the Victoria’s Secret World Tour premiere event.

Winnie Harlow

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Harlow kept the summer vibes going in a risqué fishnet one-piece and chunky flat sandals — a perfect look for the East Coast heat wave.

Lila Moss

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moss channeled her mom Kate Moss, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel, in a full set of gold wings and a sheer mini dress on the pink carpet.

Julia Fox

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Fox’s edgy look was a nod to the 2017 Victoria’s Secret punk rock runway show.

Ziwe

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Ziwe wore black VS wings with a sheer catsuit.

Lori Harvey

Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images

Harvey went with a utilitarian approach to her VS outfit by wearing a bra with a skirt, belts from Streets Ahead over a trench coat, and heels from Femme Los Angeles.

Lourdes Leon

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

The singer bared it all in a see-through metallic mini-dress, a stringy thong, and platform mules from Giuseppe Zanotti.

Paloma Elsesser

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment

Elsesser achieved gothic glam realness in this VS corset and a low-waisted silk skirt.

Adriana Lima

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment

The former Victoria’s Secret model chose a blinged-out cocktail dress and stiletto pumps from Malone Souliers for the star-studded affair.

Naomi Campbell

Gotham/WireImage/Getty Images

The supermodel walked the pink carpet in a metallic gold mini dress complete with matching block heels.

Gigi Hadid

Taylor Hill/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Hadid wore a neon yellow asymmetric dress from Ferragamo’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection with croc-embossed pumps from the label.

Halle Bailey

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Little Mermaid actor wore a satin oversized blazer dress to the Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds Fashion Week kick-off event.

Pamela Anderson

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Anderson brought monochromatic minimalism to the same event in a light beige button-down and trousers look.

Julia Fox

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Fox turned heads in a unique timepiece-infused ensemble. She wore a bandeau top, miniskirt, and sandals crafted from watches.

Ashley Park

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Emily in Paris actor tapped into the bow trend in a bedazzled asymmetrical dress and thigh-high boots.

Precious Lee

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Lee’s workwear-esque ensemble brought a touch of the re-emerging peplum look to the Pandora party.

Barbie Ferreira

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The Euphoria actor wore a sheer LBD with sultry cutouts and a plunging neckline.

Naomi Campbell

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Campbell closed the catwalk at her PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell show in a mesh maxi dress.

Julia Fox

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Fox arrived to the PrettyLittleThing show in a barely-there chainlink design and a floor-length leather trench coat.

Emily Ratajkowski

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

EmRata wore sheer lewks all summer long (just take a look at her IG), so it’s no surprise that she opted for a similar silhouette while sitting front row at the PLT presentation.

Winnie Harlow

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harlow posed in a jaw-dropping bodysuit and a feathery shawl ahead of the PLT show.

Lori Harvey

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Harvey, in a LBD, clearly got the sheer style memo for the PLT show.

Adut Akech

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Akech was yet another celeb to make a daring fashion choice by rocking the no-bra look.

Tommy Dorfman

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Dorfman kept it cool and casual in a distressed white tank and a black maxi skirt.

Jasmine Tookes

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

The former J.Crew print model brought the popular rosette trend to the brand’s 40th-anniversary celebration.

Jenna Lyons

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

The former creative director of J.Crew was prepared for the New York heat in this sequin outfit.

Diane Keaton & Olympia Gayot

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Keaton posed for a pic with Gayot, J.Crew’s current creative director and head of women’s design, in one of the actor’s signature ensembles: a pinstripe three-piece set, chunky boots, and a chic bowler hat. Gayot donned Carrie Bradshaw-esque shorts and an oversized blazer, coupled with the soon-to-be-released Olympia Le-Tan x J.Crew book clutch.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com

Turner-Smith wore a fringe-trim sheath dress from J.Crew and rocked a 1920s-inspired bob.