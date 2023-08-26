There are over 2.7 million people who reside in Brooklyn, New York. Yet, in such a populated borough, I’ve recently bumped into a second cousin and an old acquaintance from my hometown Pittsburgh, PA while taking my fur baby out around the neighborhood. And on both occasions, I looked like an absolute hot mess — think coffee-stained tee, super-short spandex shorts, and hot pink Crocs. All this to say? I need to seriously up my dog-walking outfit game, and I’m looking to Emily Ratajkowski, New York’s chicest pup mom, for style inspiration. I’m obviously not on the paparazzi’s radar like she is, but there’s nothing wrong with looking cute for low-key errand runs, especially when you never know who you’ll run into.

As you may know, Ratajkowski is constantly pictured with her adorable Husky-German Shepherd mix, Colombo, in various spots downtown, from SoHo to the West Village. I’m very aware this sounds cheesy, but the model makes the Manhattan sidewalks her own personal runway. Some days, for instance, EmRata will step out in a risk-taking white bra and black heel combo (we’ll discuss this one more below); other times, the My Body author keeps it cool and casual in a floral mini dress and teal sneakers. The star always looks on point while out and about with her furry friend.

Considering Ratajkowski’s off-duty looks are captured on camera, I had pages and pages of dog-walking fashion moments to comb through. Ahead, I’m laying out the six outfits I plan on recreating. After that, I’ll plan to zhuzh up my three-year-old pup Lily’s own wardrobe, so we can both look good together.

Bold Dress + Casual Kicks

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

EmRata, like many of us, is having a tomato girl summer. I love how she toned down the number’s striking hue with light-gray sneakers. If I’m heading out for an evening in the city though, I’ll drop Lily off at home and change into knee-high boots or luxe flats.

Tiny Tank + Printed Pants

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Even when she’s handling two pups, which may add a bit of stress into her day, she still manages to pull together an impeccable outfit. Here, the model wore a white halter-neck top, printed trousers, and Salomon sneakers.

Structured Blazer + Leather Pants

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

I’m one to fall victim to the decade-old sweatshirt and workout leggings combo when it’s nippy out. But since I’m determined to turn a new leaf, I’ll take a page out of EmRata’s playbook and opt for a blazer and leather pants come fall. I’ll show off my look at my local dog park, and if I happen to meet a cute dog dad, I’ll be dressed to impress.

Statement Coat + White Sneakers

Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images

Are you even surprised the star coordinated her bright red coat with Colombo’s harness? Because I’m certainly not — she takes dog-walking style very seriously, after all. The fun also didn’t stop there: She took the matching moment to the next level with Nike’s white-and-red Cortez sneakers. (A round of a-paws, please.)

White Button-Down + Matching Pants

BACKGRID

As an accident-prone person, wearing an all-white outfit often results in at least one coffee or food stain. But I’m willing to take that risk if it means looking as cool as EmRata did here while sauntering around Brooklyn. To take the outfit into fall territory, I’ll throw a trench coat over the neutral separates.

Sultry Bra + Cropped Leggings

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

If you need to quickly take your pooch for a walk before a Hinge date, this is certainly the right outfit.