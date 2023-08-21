When I began noticing peplum re-entering the trend circuit earlier this year, I had flashbacks to the cringe-y tops I rocked non-stop in the late ‘00s. So, as part of my research for this story (and, frankly, out of pure curiosity), I made the bold decision to do a deep dive into my old Facebook albums to help jog my memory of the exact looks I wore as a teen. For starters, there was the stretchy scuba-looking blouse I donned during my first trip to New York in 2011. Ahh, and the skin-tight cropped cotton iteration I worked into my Fourth of July look circa 2015. I’m happy to report the latest wave of peplum bears no resemblance to the looks I, and probably many of you reading this, couldn’t get enough of a decade ago.

Don’t believe me? Take a look at the Fall/Winter 2023 runways, where industry-loved labels presented cool and captivating riffs on the super-structured styles of yesteryear. Tory Burch, for example, introduced an ethereal cream lace tank that subtly flared at the bottom. Adeam joined in on the silhouette’s revival, too, with a sparkly tulle top that boasted a ruffled hem. Sure, Brandon Maxwell’s exaggerated, in-your-face knits read more early aughts-inspired than their runway counterparts — but, don’t be mistaken, they are chic nonetheless. All in all, there’s a good chance designers’ latest peplum renditions will inspire you to rekindle your love for the silhouette — because they sure have for me.

Catwalks aside, celebrities have also solidified the style’s resurgence. Indeed, peplum has been a red carpet mainstay this year, thanks to A-listers like Florence Pugh, Jennifer Lawrence, Cara Delevingne, and Sydney Sweeney. Pugh perhaps led the charge with her dramatic Robert Wun pleated gown at the 43rd London Critics' Circle Film Awards on Feb. 5. And more recently, on Aug. 11, Euphoria star Sweeney opted for a sultry leather Alexander McQueen leather number at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event.

Still warming up to the idea of wearing peplum again? Editorial stylist Djuna Bel has a foolproof suggestion on how to pull off the silhouette in 2023. “[Pairing it with] classic denim is the perfect way to introduce it into your world without having it be an overpowered look,” she tells TZR. Should you need more peplum outfit ideas, I’ve rounded up five chic influencer looks below. (And in case anyone needs another reminder: No, they are nothing like styles you wore a decade ago.)

Feelin’ Like Fall

I don’t know about you, but I’ve never owned a velvet peplum jacket, and I’m thinking I should change that. Slouchy denim and elevated ballet flats make the topper especially apt for date night or a lunch meeting, as demonstrated here.

So Sleek

For those who don’t stray too far from their go-to black color palette, try a flouncy tank in the moody hue and sprinkle in other streamlined pieces into the look. The result is very downtown cool.

Dress Refresh

If you’ve yet to find that perfect number for an upcoming wedding or soireé, consider the search over: A peplum number is it. Here, eyes drift to the flirty detail on fashion enthusiast Gabriela Mannix’s floral dress. And as far as styling goes, a bright handbag and luxe heels scream “I’m ready to party.”

Pattern Perfection

Cecilie Bahnsen’s voluminous take on peplum will resonate with the maximalists at heart. Style the piece with printed trousers and aviator sunnies for eye-grabbing look.

Shore Thing

‘Tis the season to spend your weekends out at sea. Need an outfit for one final boat excursion this summer? A peplum top lends sophistication to an otherwise pared-back denim look. Sure, it may seem overly dressy for the occasion, but hey, you never know where the day will take you (hopefully to a fun oceanfront cocktail bar).