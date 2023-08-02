It’s no secret Priyanka Chopra Jonas is a force to be reckoned with on, and off, the red carpet. Remember her vibrant pink Cristina Ottaviano gown at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards? Thought so. The A-lister’s custom Ralph Lauren number for the 2018 Met Gala was an unforgettable fashion moment, too, as it took over 250 hours to hand bead (casual). When she’s off the clock, the Love Again actor, unsurprisingly, continues to pull out all the sartorial stops. Case in point? On her family excursions this past month, Chopra Jonas rocked statement-making swimsuits that perfectly aligned with her playful, adventurous style.

If you keep up with the family, you may know that Chopra Jonas, her husband, Nick Jones, and the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Malti, spent the month of July traveling around the world. And on Aug. 1, Jonas shared an adorable Instagram carousel of photos that reflected their summer adventures, with the IG caption reading: “July was a movie. ❤️” The first snap shows the lovebirds relaxing at an outdoor restaurant, where Chopra Jonas wore a checkered print bikini. Her full-coverage, high-waisted look is a far departure from summer’s cheeky thongkini silhouette, but that not’s a huge shock as the actor plays by her own fashion rules.

When you swipe over to the fifth pic in the lineup, you’ll spot Chopra Jonas in a bold red two-piece bkini, which boasted dramatic ruffles. This look felt especially on-theme for the actor, given that she has a penchant for flirty details (see her dress in pic seven) and statement silhouettes.

The star wore the aforementioned blue, green, and black printed dress to the 2023 Wimbledon matches in London on July 15, where she attended alongside her husband. In true Chopra Jonas fashion, she styled the eye-grabbing number with unique accessories, including peep-toe boots and futuristic-looking frames. With all the spectacular looks she churned out in July, we’re excited to see what’s in store for August.

Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images

If you need new swimwear pieces for your upcoming vacation, Chopra’s recent looks are superb options to consider. Ahead, shop an edit of similar two-pieces.