When it comes to footwear styles in 2023, the “ugly” quality is a positive attribute that can propel them to the top of the fashion trend charts. (Crocs, UGG boots, and puffer clogs are all great examples of that.) The latest development in the stylishly-ugly shoe department comes in the form of Moon Boots as it seems like every celeb and influencer are here to remind you that the clunky winter style is, in fact, very cute. Just this week, for example, Gigi Hadid wore her Alanui x Moon Boots while on a stroll through New York City.

Hadid’s shoes debuted as part of Moon Boot’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection. The new style, dubbed Full Moon, features a low-top design that’s perfectly suited for an urban environment and makes them a breeze to slip on and off. For those familiar with Alanui’s pattern-forward designs, you’ll recognize the brand’s signature Bandana motif on the shoe’s upper. For Hadid, she picked out a pair in a military green color, but the boot also comes in four additional shade options: black, red, blue, and pink.

On this occasion, the model teamed her Moon Boot with a pair of billowing khaki cargo pants, with straps around the ankles for a tighter fit. On top, she layered on a knee-length quilted puffer coat, then added a pair of glossy black gloves to finish the look.

(+) Gotham/GC Images (+) Raymond Hall/GC Images INFO 1/2

This probably isn’t the first time you’ve sees a stylish celebrity VIP in a pair of Moon Boot. At this point, the brand has garnered a loyal fan base of stars and street style trendsetters. For starters, take Paris Hilton, who has worn Moon Boot’s weather-proof shoes since the early aughts. Other fashion savvy A-listers like Dua Lipa, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kylie Jenner, and more have given the label’s chunky styles their stamp of approval in past seasons. Besides, space age-inspired wearables continue to gain momentum among Gen Zers and on social media, so it’s no surprise that the Moon Boot trend is also back in a major way.

Are you convinced that you need a pair for yourself, now? If you’re nodding yes, scoop up one of the TZR-approved options for yourself in the edit ahead.