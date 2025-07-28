Emily Ratajkowski and Gucci reignited their Euro summer love affair over dinner in the Hamptons on Saturday. The multi-hyphenate recently headed to Cannes to star in the GG Monogram campaign, and now that it’s out on billboards around the world, it was time to raise a glass of Limoncello Spritz to celebrate a little closer to home.

Naturally, the Too Much actor was carrying her oversized Gucci Giglio all weekend; a newly-launched bag from the house that features front and center in the aforementioned campaign after its debut at the Cruise 2026 show in Florence. At the evening event, which was hosted al fresco at the upscale LDV at East Hampton’s The Maidstone Hotel, Ratajkowski welcomed fellow screen stars, models, editors, and familiar faces from the worlds of art and fashion.

Guests including Sarah Pidgeon of I Know What You Did Last Summer and Bottoms star Havana Rose Liu joined for the Mediterranean-inspired evening, as did model Laura Love who was also carrying the XL-sized Gucci Giglio. Additional attendees included YSE Beauty founder and actor Molly Sims, Derek Blasberg, celebrity stylist Jason Bolden, and content creators Leandra Medine Cohen, Nicky Campbell, and TyLynn Nguyen, among many others.

The elegant evening saw a seasonally-inspired dinner served in the garden, incorporating a fresh market salad, lemon and dill branzino, and peas and morel mushroom cavatelli, followed by dessert.

Calum Harper, Emily Ratajkowski BFA

In the warm-up to the private dinner, Ratajkowski had also ensured local Hamptonites could get in on the fun as she stopped by the boutique in the town — where a treat awaited for everyone. Gucci had partnered with LA favorite Jon & Vinny’s to bring their signature Eureka Lemon and Tahitian Vanilla soft serve flavors to the East End for the first time.

Earlier this month, while on the press circuit to highlight her role as Wendy Jones on Lena Dunham’s new Netflix show, Ratajkowski stepped out in a vintage aqua snakeskin mini dress from Tom Ford’s era at Gucci. Some 25 years after that dress made its runway debut, Ratajkowski has found herself as the quintessential Gucci muse, in the imagery shot by Daniel Arnold.

See inside Ratajkowski’s celebratory dinner at LDV below.

