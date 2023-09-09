After over five decades on the New York fashion scene, Ralph Lauren is a label that firmly knows what it is — and, by default, what it is not. Will it deliver the next ugly shoe of-the-moment? Probably not. Send models down the catwalk with creepy-cool prosthetics? Hardly. But as the iconic brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 show proved once again, you can always count on it for a display of glamorous yet somehow approachable looks, and a host of mega-watt celebrities gathered to appreciate them.

Allow me to a set the scene this season: A cavernous, loft-like room with rustic wood floors, cushy, curved leg chairs, chandeliers, and practically every A-lister sighting you could hope for. Julianne Moore, Jennifer Lopez, Diane Keaton, and Amanda Seyfried all had key spots near the front of the runway, which was promptly filled with supes like Anna Ewers, Mariacarla Boscono, Natalia Vodianova, and Christy Turlington (who held the coveted closing spot). It girl (and “quiet luxury” patient zero) Sofia Richie Grainge as well as actors Laura Dern and Emma Roberts also graced the step-and-repeat before taking their seats. But all this star power hardly distracted from the clothes that came next. From the moment the first look — a crisp and timeless button-down and jeans with an artful floral treatment, accessorized with lots of sparkle — began walking out, fans were transported to a world of easy, effortless luxury. The denim and diamonds treatment, if you will.

(+) courtesy of Ralph Lauren (+) (+) INFO 1/3

The line-up of opulent, multi-layered looks was varied and fulled of myriad characters to try on for size. There was the glitzy cowpoke cutie with her bejeweled dress and rancher hat, and the elevated prairie girl draped in frayed and embroidered jean silhouettes and lacy dresses. Or perhaps you might see yourself in the chic 9-to-5-er, dressed in her perfectly cut suits (some complete with with twinkly embellishment), or the party-hopper in her Studio54-ready gold lamé dresses — both offered respective options for your future office and happy hour plans. And while all of these style personalities all offer vastly different ways of presenting one’s self, it’s easy to imagine them all co-existing within the wardrobe of a women with a wildly fabulous life, with no shortage of different occasions to get gussied up for.

And if your life is also wildly fabulous but perhaps a little less... black tie? Consider Ralph Lauren’s striking way of layering in statement jewelry this season. Long pendants (often piled on in multiples) and shoulder-dusting chandelier earrings were both key players in the collection, and transformed so many of the company’s signature pieces, like leggy trousers, opulent party gowns, and trimly tailored blazers. One well-placed accent may be all you, too, need to reinvent what’s already been serving you well for years.

Whatever style you’re looking to channel, get inspired with a selection of TZR’s favorite looks ahead.

courtesy of Ralph Lauren

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images