Oh, summer in New York City. No one can deny that it's wonderful (park hangouts! Aperol spritz time!), but also slightly stressful at times. With temperatures reaching the high 90s right now, dressing for a sweat-free afternoon for these activities can often be a sartorial challenge. Luckily, Emily Ratajkowski, a long-time New Yorker who has nailed hot-weather style like no other, is here to help. Her foolproof formula? A mini dress and sneakers. Whether Ratajkowski’s walking her dog Colombo or running out with her toddler, the model proves the cool and comfy uniform works for a myriad of activities. And to no one’s surprise, her more recent look was a real winner.

On July 25, Emrata was pictured taking a phone call (just imagine what A-listers she has on speed dial!) while strolling around Manhattan with her pup. Always one to play around with colors and prints, the street style star teamed a teeny-tiny pink floral mesh mini dress from one of her favorite labels, Guizio, with Puma’s bright blue Palermo sneakers. She kept her accessories on the minimal side by opting for Loewe’s Standard A5 Tote, which perfectly matched her new red hair color, and black shades from Lu Goldie’s collaboration with It girl Taylor LaShae. (Are you rethinking your dog-walking looks now? Yeah, us too.)

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

As noted, Rata’s summer style file is brimming with mini dress and sneaker outfits. And while she usually rocks unexpected combinations like a pro, the celebrity likes to keep her off-duty ensembles rather simple. Take her black number and white kicks outfit back in May, pictured below. Likewise, she stepped out two summers ago in a similar outfit formula, opting for a casual red mini with low-top sneakers. The best part about her everyday ‘fits, in general, is that anyone can pull them off.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

If you’re currently searching for an ideal summer outfit, take notes from Emrata. Below, snag all the pieces needed to recreate her mini dress and sneaker combo.