Pamela Anderson has seemingly hit every major fashion milestone this year. Collaborate with a swimsuit brand? Check. Sit front row at Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 show? Check. Star in a campaign with beloved brand Aritzia and look amazing in the process? Check, and check. This week, the label’s Fall 2023 Babaton Collection dropped and the images feature an effortlessly confident Anderson posing in Aritzia’s latest tailored pieces.

The photos were shot at the actor’s quiet oceanfront home in Ladysmith, BC, not far from the retailer’s home base in Vancouver. “We’re two Canadian brands colliding,” she said to Elle, when speaking about her new Aritzia campaign. Anderson also revealed that at first she was a bit nervous the clothes — which emphasizes sleek, reliable workwear staples — wouldn’t suit her signature sultry and larger-than-life style (see her Jacquemus look in 2022) — but then she decided to embrace them in her own cheeky way.

“I know where I want to wear a suit: when I’m mowing the lawn and when I’m in the garden,” Anderson told the outlet, explaining that she thinks of her house nestled deep in the woods as an “office” of sorts. “[The Aritzia team] loved the idea, and said ‘We’ll come to you.’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s going to be kind of rustic....”

(+) Courtesy of Aritzia (+) Courtesy of Aritzia INFO 1/2

This was a good call by both parties, as the images are an incredibly refreshing departure from your typical mass fashion imagery. In one photo, Anderson is “mowing” the lawn while wearing a structured blazer, pencil skirt, and heels. In another, she’s caught in a rain shower while rocking a leather trench coat. “This season highlights the power wardrobe, and Pam brought her power-woman energy to the tailored essentials,” said Aritzia’s CEO Jennifer Wong in a press release.

Suffice it to say, Anderson has certainly inspired everyone to step up their fashion game when they leave the house — even if they are just planning to prune some shrubs. Ahead, see our favorite looks on the star, and if there’s an outfit or piece you love, add it to cart immediately before it sells out.

Courtesy of Aritzia

While you may not be trimming your hedges or gardening in a pencil skirt and heels, you have to admire the energy Anderson serves up here. Luckily, you can work the below pieces into any look, whether that is wearing the blazer to work or looping the belt over your T-shirt dress as your Labor Day Weekend look.

Courtesy of Aritzia

To master transitional dressing once and for all, get a leather trench. It’ll keep you warm during brisk fall days, and feels less cumbersome and insulated than a giant puffer jacket.

Courtesy of Aritzia

Anderson proves everyone needs a pinstripe suit in their closet. Although she ditched the shoes here (because: fashion), we’d recommend pairing this set with loafers or a kitten heel pump for your 9-to-5 gig.