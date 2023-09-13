Tory Burch has a knack for picking out memorable locations for her NYC shows, including a sunset presentation at Pier 79 last year for her Spring 2023 collection, the Brooklyn Museum in 2019 for her Spring 2020 lineup, and a floral-filled oasis at the landmarked Bridge Market in 2018 for her Fall/Winter 2018 presentation. So when her Spring/Summer 2024 invite said the event was at the Gilder Center, the American Museum of Natural History’s new science building, you knew the scene would be photogenic. And indeed it was, as immediately upon entry, guests took out their phones to film the interior’s ivory, canyon-like architecture. The venue, too, paired well with her latest ready-to-wear collection, which focused on experimenting with new shapes.

“[This collection] is defined by dynamic layers that build structure and volume without bulk,” read the show notes, which were left on every seat. How did this translate into the clothes? Several models walked down the runway in dresses and caped ensembles with a 3D swirl design, which gave off space-age-meets-’60s-Pierre-Cardin vibes. TZR’s Deputy Fashion Editor Alison Syrett hit the nail on the head when she said the looks reminded her of The Jetsons. (If you had trouble imagining the aforementioned pieces, you likely won’t now.) Indeed Burch veered outside of her typical ultra-feminine silhouettes this season — like her signature nipped in-waists and pleated skirts — to be a little more mod and groovy.

The designer continued to play around with fashion geometry via a U-shaped neckline crepe tunic and a mustard-colored, rounded collar jacket worn with black shorts. According to her show notes, the rounded necklines are meant to mimic the aerodynamic curve of her accessories. Many of the models wore giant teardrop-like earrings with their looks or oversized silver cuffs. “Handbags are molded to rest on the hip, sunglasses wrap around the face, and shoes are constructed entirely of round edges,” said the show notes. Take a look at Burch’s Spring 2024 T-strap sandals or heels, and you’ll see what she means: everything feels soft and curved.

At the heart of her clothes and accessories for next year though, was a desire to provide an effortless wardrobe for her customers. “This collection is designed to be lived in, to move with you, and to instill a sense of lightness and optimism,” she said. Perhaps this is why the creative focused on using a mix of materials like breezy linen, sleek silk poplin, and stretchy jersey. Still, Burch is a fashion lover through and through, so there were some pieces that, while may not be practical for your everyday coffee runs, would certainly make a statement at a party — or in a TikTok video. The bell chainmail tunic over an organza caftan jingled with every step the model took, signaling to editors that she was coming by and to get out the iPhone for a quick video snap. (We’re calling it now: this outfit is going to be a hit with fans and go viral in six months.)

Ahead, see TZR’s favorite outfits from the collection and see which effortless pieces resonate with you the most.