Lourdes “Lola” Leon is following in her mother’s footsteps as a singer and model, establishing herself as one to watch in pop culture. Ever since Madonna’s daughter made her runway debut in 2018 for Gypsy Sport, she continues to bring an edgy, magnetic energy to every project — and her latest photoshoot is no different. On July 26, Leon’s Dion Lee Cage Chain campaign dropped online, which spotlights the brand’s signature custom chain link on ready-to-wear handbags and jewelry.

The star stunned in two commanding looks, the first being an all-black leather bikini that featured silver metal links. The bottoms also doubled as a “swing,” which we assume was suspended above to the ceiling (it’s hard to tell in the photos). The model rocked a pair of thigh-high boots with the brand’s Giant Cage Pearl Earrings. For her second outfit, Leon hung from an actual leather swing while wearing a beige dress and coordinating shoes. The whole campaign was giving 50 Shades of Grey energy and Leon rocked it — she perfectly embodied the brand’s passion for exploratory, sensual designs. Additionally, her risqué images seemed to mirror Madonna’s own love for leather and unique lingerie worn as outerwear looks — think her iconic Jean Paul Gaultier cone bra from 1990.

Although Leon stole the show here with her poses, one can’t forget about the brand’s equally as edgy bags. The Cage Chain collection features a utilitarian approach to a half-moon shaped bag, coming in four colors: black, camouflage, red, and lime green. Any of the hues would make for the perfect going-out bag this fall. Meanwhile, the jewelry features versatile size and color variations of the brand’s custom Italian hardware, including chain necklaces, earrings, and even key rings.

The entire collection is available at Dion Lee and ahead, TZR shares some of our favorite pieces from the fresh drop. You don’t have to wait to add one (or all) of the eclectic styles into your virtual shopping cart.