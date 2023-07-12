You can always count on Nicole Kidman to razzle-dazzle everyone with her style. Whether she’s in a custom look from Giorgio Armani at the 94th Academy Awards or in the viral Miu Miu set on a Vanity Fair cover, Kidman never fails to show off her risk-taking fashion sense. This much was evident at the Special Ops: Lioness premiere in London on July 11, as Kidman arrived in a black cutout dress from Saint Laurent for the celebration.

The halter-style number featured a floral detail right under her chin while a long cape train flowed behind her as she walked. The actor accessorized her gown with mesh opera gloves and diamond earrings, adding to the overall glam moment. In the past, the actor has experimented with wearing both flower motifs and cutouts to major press events. Back in 2021, she rocked a Saint Laurent LBD with a side slit to the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards and in 2023, she chose a sparkly Armani Privé floral number as her Academy Awards’ outfit. As you can see, the actor never shies away from making a bold sartorial statement in her favorite designs, and her latest red carpet look is further proof of this.

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+

Once at the premiere, Kidman met up with her Special Ops: Lioness costar Zoe Saldaña for photos. (The Avatar lead wore a two-piece leather and tweed look from Alexander McQueen.) Both actors have pivotal roles in Paramount+’s new spy thriller series, with the first episode dropping on July 23. Kidman plays Kaitlyn Meade — who is described as “the CIA’s senior supervisor with a long career of playing the politics game,” while Saldaña plays Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operative.”

Dave Benett/Getty Images for Paramount+

While you wait for the show to debut, browse through similar black gowns to Kidman’s ahead. You may just find that the look will work for whatever event you have coming up this summer, be it a friend’s wedding or a black tie-themed birthday party.