We all need those evenings at home, where we’re on the couch with a glass of rosé in hand while our favorite TV show hums in the background. The next time you find yourself all tucked in and cozy but not sure of what to watch though, stream Gabrielle Union’s upcoming film The Perfect Find on Netflix. The rom com, which comes out on June 23, centers on fashion editor Jenna (played by Union) who attempts to revive her career all while falling for her boss’ son — sounds binge-worthy, right? Ahead of the movie’s release, Union is on a press tour for The Perfect Find, and her looks for the events are stellar.

Union kicked off her marathon of media appearances on June 12, where she was spotted in SoHo ahead of her taping on Watch What Happens Live. For the outing, the actor, who works with celebrity stylist Thomas Christos Kikis, teamed a windowpane printed top with a polka dot skirt and finished the attention-commanding outfit with a white mini bag from Kate Spade. And yesterday while running around the Big Apple, Union rocked three (!) monochromatic looks — think hot pink, muted gray, and black. These ensembles were on-brand for Union, as she loves a matching color palette.

Keep your schedule open next Friday night to tune into The Perfect Find; in the meantime, catch up with all of Union’s luxe press tour looks ahead.

June 12

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

For Union’s first look on her press tour, she served up a mixed pattern outfit by pairing a windowpane designed top with a polka dot midi skirt. The actor grounded the clashing motifs with Kate Spade’s aforementioned bag.

June 13

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While heading into Good Morning America, Union donned a head-to-toe gray outfit, which consisted of a blazer coat, cashmere sweater, and coordinating skirt from Michael Kors’ Fall/Winter 2023 collection. (We did predict that groutfits would be spring’s biggest trend.)

June 13

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Afterward, the actor was snapped leaving the talk show in a hot pink wool bouclé hourglass coat and matching miniskirt from Versace’s Fall/Winter 2023 collection. Then, she worked the Italian label’s sling-back pumps into the look.

June 13

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Union was out and about in NYC yesterday while wearing a fringe black midi dress and coordinating pumps. A statement necklace from Tiffany & Co. finished off her polished ‘fit.