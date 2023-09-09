Despite what feels like one of the hottest New York Fashion Weeks on record, there’s no denying things are off to a strong start. A quick recap thus far: Stuart Vevers celebrated his 10-year anniversary at Coach with a celebrity-filled show and dinner (J.Lo! Anna Wintour! Lola Tung!). Buci took over the picture-perfect Prospect Park Boathouse for its phenomenal runway debut. Peter Do presented his first collection as creative director of Helmut Lang, and, of course, it focused in on incredible tailoring. This season’s attendees aren’t holding back in the sartorial department, either, as exhibited by the NYFW Spring/Summer 2024 street style. Because no, not even a heatwave could prevent the fashion crowd from churning out their coolest lewks.

Given the aforementioned scorching temperatures, flowy, light-as-a-feather dresses seems to be a popular choice for the style set. A few of TZR’s favorite numbers so far? Street style star Chloe King’s print-heavy asymmetric look and My Theresa’s Tiffany Hsu’s slinky gold slip. In terms of accessories, ALAÏA beloved studded ballet flats are, to no one’s surprise, out in full force. (I, for one, already spotted a pair at Collina Strada.) All in all, attendees are serving up endless outfit inspiration in the Big Apple.

Without further ado, keep scrolling for the best street style outfits captured by photographer Darrel Hunter. Reminder: Check back on this post until the last day of NYFW on Sept. 13, as TZR will update the gallery daily.

Day 1

Want to amp up a pared-back outfit? Simply throw a chunky belt atop your blouse.

As evidenced by this fashion girl, marrying two eye-grabbing textures is a surefire way to command attention.

You know it’s NYFW when a pair of Maison Margiela’s coveted Tabi shoes hit the streets (the silhouette is having a moment right now.) This guest wore her heels with understated separates, including a midriff-baring top and denim midi skirt.

Take it from the fashion set: Toting around two bags is not only practical, but it’s also chic.

If this season’s street style is any indication, the socks and heels duo is sure to be the look du jour this fall.

It’s true: ALAÏA’s flats are ruling the streets this season. This guest coordinated her shoes with a silver bag.

Never one to shy away from a bold fashion moment, King took pattern mixing to a whole new level. Here, she paired a multi-printed dress with a colorful silk scarf.

Yes, you can leave your top at home, thanks to the bra as going-out clothing trend. The look reads less sultry when styled with slouchy trousers, as proven by Gabby Blanc Magazine’s Fashion Director Gabby Prescod.

Hsu doubled down on gold. Consider tapping into the outfit formula if you have an upcoming soirée.

The more prints, the merrier, according to this attendee. A black-and-white fuzzy handbag gave her look a polished feel.