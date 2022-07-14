The new Barbie movie isn't out for another year, but teaser photos from the set are already here. They feature Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling in the character's signature neon pink, with plenty of headbands and Spandex. Predictably, the internet is losing its collective mind over the fashion. Hot pink is already having a shining moment right now, and fashion experts are expecting it to rise in popularity until the movie comes out. In other words: The Barbiecore trend is here to stay for awhile.

But pink's not for everyone. Some avoid it because it feels too close to their skin tone (me), and others might feel it's too much of a departure from their tried-and-true neutrals (also me). But it's easier to translate the shade to street style than you think, especially since you'll have more opportunities to push your sartorial boundaries. "We're embracing [a] Barbie-tastic summer by doing all the things Barbie does: she travels, hangs out with her friends/Ken, practices self-care and love," says Find Me Now co-founder, Stephanie Callahan. "This summer is back to a little sense of pre-pandemic feels," adds fashion stylist Emily DeSimone. "Who better than the queen of wardrobe changes to inspire us?"

The good news? Your own personal Barbie aesthetic will vary based on your core style. "For some, that may be a muted pair of mauve pink denim and near neutral top, while for others it may be an eye-catching hot pink mini dress with feather trim," says Kendall Becker, a fashion editor and trend forecaster. Since it's a Barbie-tastic summer, and the movie will be influencing fashion and trends for the next several months, here's how to adjust your closet accordingly.

From High Fashion To Street Style

Even before the Barbie photos, we saw hot pink on recent runways. Versace's FW22 collection (worn by Hailey Bieber in June) and Resort 2023 collection were standouts, particularly because "their luxe fabrications and suited looks were a fresh twist on pink in the market," says Becker.

But of course, it was Valentino's Pink PP Collection that had an internet-breaking impact; a slew of celebrities, from Lana Condor to Sebastian Stan and Lizzo, immediately started wearing head-to-toe fuchsia on the red carpet. "I'm excited to see that trickle down into other designers going into next year," says DeSimone, citing smaller designers like Hanifa as doing it particularly well.

"We have been seeing the pink aesthetic peeking here and there for the past few seasons now, whether it was from the runway or music videos, etc.," says NOTTE jewelry founder Jessica Tse. "All the new Barbie movie images popping up everywhere really solidifies the trend, and it being summer is kind of the perfect timing for the trend to take off."

There's a horde of celebrities that have now jumped on the Barbie pink bandwagon, including Anne Hathaway, Florence Pugh, Khloe Kardashian, Doja Cat, Megan Fox, and Machine Gun Kelly. Even Barbie herself showed us how the original influencer would take on her signature color, to incredible effect on her Instagram page (of course, she has an account).

In practical application, though, the Barbie-approved hue can range from baby pink to fuchsia. And it doesn't have to be an over-the-top look when it's translated to the everyday (unless bright tonals are already in your wheelhouse, in which case: go wild). And while the color does, admittedly, come with some gender-specific baggage, there are ways to define the look. "For better or worse, in our society, femininity is quintessentially tied with softness — we immediately think of baby pink and frilly details," says Becker. "Hot pink gives us a way to embrace our femininity in a way that bites back — it’s punchy, confident, and demands attention in the most empowered way."

How To Accessorize With Barbie Pink

To be honest, a single pink piece is the easiest, most low-lift way to bring a Barbie mood into your daily fashion. "I think without going too over the top to make it costume-y, so accessory pops of Barbie pink are perfect," says DeSimone. "You can add a shoe to an outfit or a really cute mini purse."

If you're feeling truly intimidated, though, start with a bright pink earring and see how it makes you feel. Or add in an element that makes the color gentler; "I think our customers are looking for colors and Barbie-tastic finishes like a glossy, iridescent, or aurora borealis look in addition to candy colors," says BONBONWHIMS jewelry founder Claire Ngai.

Depending on your skin tone, you might need to experiment with the exact color that suits you best. Take photos both close up and full-length to assess. If you want a frilly aesthetic, great, but it's easy to veer too feminine with the color — so a simple, modern, even slightly masculine style will offer balance.

"Whenever I think of Barbie I immediately think of her in her convertible… living her best life in the driver's seat wearing little sunglasses and a headscarf," says Ella Wiznia, founder of THE SERIES. "This spring we came up with our YOYO BANDANAS, [made] out of reconstructed vintage yoyo quilts, [including] the BARBARA YOYO BANDANA (Barbie’s fabulous great aunt??) that has flamingo pink yoyos. I can just see her wearing it as she's speeding down the highway!"

Lately, opt for something you'll wear a lot, so that the price-per-wear is low and that it's a true investment piece. If you tend to wear tonal looks, go with a pink bag to break up the monochromatic vibe. If you feel like it's missing cohesion, opt for a plum or neon pink lip color or cheek color to tie everything together.

How To Channel Barbie Pink Outfits

Even if your clothing aesthetic is non-neon as a rule, that doesn't mean you have to write off an all-pink look if you're curious to try. "I tend to stick with neutrals but there’s times when I like to stand out, usually at an exciting work event or night out with the girls, and I think a luxe pink fits the bill for those occasions," explains Becker. A casual summer wedding would be another perfect opportunity, should you feel like experimenting. Rent the Runway has a wealth of pink gowns for a temporary commitment, or (if you know you'll reuse the outfit) make an investment in something bright and flattering.

"The thing that differentiates a Barbie look from just an outfit is the full commitment to theme," says luxury womenswear founder Kelsey Randall. "Barbie doesn't just work out — she is in full neon aerobics instructor gear from head to toe. She's not going to give us just jeans and a tee — it’s going to be full ball gown glam, or cowgirl, or literal mermaid. It's about being totally fearless and embracing the camp and fun: Barbie's a toy after all!"

It might sound silly, but think back to the pink Barbie items you were obsessed with, and focus on bringing them into a 2022 adult wardrobe (for me it was her effortless crop top and skirt; lucky for me, matching sets are everywhere right now.) "As millennials who grew up with Barbies, there is definitely a sense of nostalgia to finally be at the age that we can create our own wardrobes — just like we did when we were playing with the dolls," says DeSimone.

Your favorite brands will likely have a take on the trend, eventually. So be on the lookout for all the ways the poppin' hue can elevate your wardrobe without you ever feeling utterly ridiculous when you leave the house. As Becker says, "It sounds silly, but do a bit of introspective on what pink means to you, and apply it to your dress code accordingly."