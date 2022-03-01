The summer 2022 runways provide you with a good starting place to know what’s in for the season. But after combing through the images and studying the outfits one by one, you may have some questions. For example, with the cutout trend taking over the catwalk this season, you may wonder how does one pull off this type of look in real life? Luckily, you don’t have to search far for inspiration, as TZR’s spring 2022 cover star Winnie Harlow figured out the styling formulas for you. Harlow’s cutout outfits were at the center of the photo shoot. And, she seamlessly pulled off each look — alternating between Mônot dresses and Harris Reed creations — as one does when you’re a model. There are smart fashion combos to be found in every ensemble, if you’re looking hard enough.

In the first look, for example, take note of how Harlow offsets her accessories — a single glove and feathery sock — to create a high-fashion moment. In another shot, she zeroes in on the accessories. Chunky resin baubles from the likes of Alexis Bittar add intrigue to the neutral pieces Harlow wears, giving you ideas of how to style your own minimalist cutout wardrobe staples. Aside from simply showing you how to wear the sultry trend, however, the model delivers confidence and power in every photo. And this is the energy you should channel in your own cutout garments this season.

Study how Harlow pulls off multiple skin-baring looks, ahead. And if you wish to re-create her outfits from the shoot, you can shop similar pieces below (if her exact items aren’t available).

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Look 1: A Cutout Catsuit

(+) (+) David Koma bodysuit, Faris earring, Lady Grey earring, Wing & Weft gloves INFO 1/2

A quick and easy way to dress up a catsuit is to style it with fun accessories: think a single opera glove or a feathery sock in a bright turquoise color.

Look 2: An Elegant Black Dress

Mônot dress, Jennifer Fisher earrings, Alexis Bittar necklace and bracelets

Amp up your LBD with chunky necklaces and bracelets. Here, Harlow arms herself in pieces from Alexis Bittar.

Look 3: A Bandage-Inspired Top

Loewe clothing, Dinosaur Designs earrings, ring, and bracelets, Alexis Bittar necklace and cuff

If you’re fully committed to a skin-baring look, opt for an artsy and dynamic barely-there top. Harlow’s piece is from LOEWE, but you can channel a similar aesthetic with the Safiyaa number below.

Look 4: A Zebra-Print Cutout Dress

Missoni clothing, Dinosaur Designs earring and bracelets, Jennifer Fisher earring, Alexis Bittar necklace, Versace shoes

The trickiest part about wearing an animal-print cutout dress like this one from Missoni is the type of undergarment you wear underneath. Ditch the bra and opt for a swimsuit top, which offers an interesting and seamless way to pull off this look.

Look 5: A Flirty Two-Piece Set

Versace clothing and shoes, Harbison earrings, Wolford socks

If you want to reveal a hint of skin without committing to a catsuit or an asymmetrical cutout dress, turn to two-piece sets. Harlow’s Versace look is unfortunately not available to shop, however, you can scoop up her exact pair of loafers to pair with your favorite co-ords.

Look 6: A Statement Bodysuit

Harris Reed clothing, Alexis Bittar bracelet, Patricia Von Musulin cuff, Calzedonia tights

Your initial inclination might be to style a bodysuit with jeans or trousers. Take a style note from Harlow, however, and rock your one-piece with polka-dot tights. If you feel the need to cover up ever so slightly, complete your look with an oversized blazer or long coat.

Photographer: Jason Kibbler

Stylist: Jan-Michael Quammie

Hair: Larry Sims

Makeup: Michael Anthony

Manicure: Loi Lien

Bookings: Special Projects

Video: Alex Van Brande

Video Director: Devin O’Neill