I’ve never been out West, well, save for California, so when heritage sheepskin brand Overland invited me on a trip to Santa Fe, New Mexico, I was ecstatic. (This is one of the professional perks of being an editor.) Not only was I looking forward to being surrounded by the historic Pueblo-style architecture and picturesque mountains, but the chance to rummage through my closet for Western-inspired outfits to wear on the jaunt was equally appealing. Interested in my approach to ranch style (or ranch dressing, ha ha)? Allow me to walk you through the looks I donned during my three-day stay at the beautiful Rosewood Inn.

Disclaimer: I’m notoriously an over-packer — just ask any of my friends who have witnessed my chaotic-looking suitcase. But, I think I did a fairly decent job this time around, as I brought along pieces I could wear for multiple activities. My new Tecovas cowboy boots styled with casual denim shorts, for instance, were appropriate for horseback riding; later at dinner, I teamed the shoes with a breezy white dress. The Overland straw hat I got on the trip added some Western flair to my horse girl ‘fit (it was a real Hannah Montana moment, I will say). And, of course, you can’t go to New Mexico without a fringe suede jacket. Fortunately, my brown vintage style fit the bill to a tee — and even garnered a slew of compliments from locals (and fellow editors) as I strolled through the town.

If you want to tap into the Western look in a chic, New Yorker-approved way, scroll ahead to see the three outfits I wore while in Santa Fe for inspiration. Note: You needn’t be on a ranch to try out these looks — they work just as well for weekend brunch or a stroll downtown.

For Horseback Riding

Kelsey Stewart

My all-time favorite part of the trip was riding through the breathtaking trails on my horse Lily, which is also my dog’s name, so we forged a special bond. For the scenic journey, I wore a pink suede vintage jacket I scooped up in Los Angeles last month with a cream sweater vest and denim Bermuda shorts from Aritzia. Then, my aforementioned boots and hat completed the look. See? I could be mistaken for Miley Cyrus in Hannah Montana: The Movie, if I do say so myself (can you tell I was born in the mid ‘90s?).

For Exploring The Town

Kelsey Stewart

An afternoon of sightseeing called for a casual yet chic outfit. Because it was a bit chilly out, I went with this fringe-heavy jacket, which I got at a vintage store in Brooklyn (it’s one of my proudest thrifting finds to date, I might add). I debated between wearing a denim maxi skirt and Closed’s Avery Jeans, but went with the latter as I felt the pants worked better with the topper. As for my shoes, I stepped out in Overland’s Delilah Handcrafted Leather Mules.

For Dinner

Kelsey Stewart

I wanted to look cute but not overly dressy for a low-key dinner; thus, I slipped into a white one-shoulder dress from the RHODE x Target collection. The number is unfortunately now sold out, but if you like it, you can shop a similar styles from the Los Angeles-based brand below. My glossy BY FAR bag elevated the ensemble, while the Tecovas boots added a country-chic touch.