It’s no secret the Clooneys love to vacation for weeks at a time in Italy. After all, George owns a 25-room home named Villa Oleandra in Laglio, Lake Como — a picturesque spot primed for R&R. This summer, he and his wife Amal are posted up in Europe yet again. For their extended holiday, Amal, who is known for her timeless style, packed a wardrobe befitting her star status: think lots of LBDs, and glamorous sun hats. For a recent outing, though, she opted for a pitch-perfect combination of blue shorts and a coordinating lace-panel knit top — a very chic option for wandering on and around the beach.

Amal’s seaside outfit was perhaps the most low-key look we’ve seen from her this year. That’s because the human rights lawyer is typically more dressed up whenever she is in the public eye. During her rare appearances out, we’ll see her walking the red carpet with George in a designer gown or perhaps speaking on stage for work events in a yellow satin jumpsuit. These special occasions aside, it’s nice to see what the star wears in her down time and it appears that her off-duty Euro style is laid-back and comfortable. That said, she has clearly mastered the art of stealth wealth while on vacay: Her seemingly casual beach shorts are from Missoni and a similar pair will run you about $590. But hey, if Amal signed off on the style, then we want a pair too.

(+) Splash by Shutterstock (+) Splash by Shutterstock INFO 1/2

Ahead, shop the additional pieces needed to channel Amal’s easy breezy Italian wardrobe. The key here to pulling off her blue tonal look is to match your top to one of the hues found in your bottoms. From there, simply accessorize with your favorite summertime staples, whether that be a statement sun hat or a structured tote (or, as in Amal’s case, both).