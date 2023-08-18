We believe that you can never have too much moody shades in your closet. Take a peek at your wardrobe right now. Is it a sea of black, gray, and charcoal-colored outfits? If yes, know you’re not alone here, and in case you need more validation that your addiction to neutrals is justified, see Angelina Jolie’s latest look. On Aug. 17 in New York City, Jolie wore a black cutout dress while arriving to a rehearsal for her upcoming Broadway musical adaptation of The Outsiders. The actor and director has worn this dark hue all summer long, not to mention throughout her entire career, too — see her LBD at the 84th Annual Academy Awards or her leather number at the Eternals photocall in 2021.

The aforementioned maxi number featured sultry waist cutouts, a scoop neckline, and billowing cap sleeves. The whole outfit felt like the perfect summer-into-fall transitional look, too, as Jolie carried a black blazer in her arm. To keep the monochromatic moment going, she accessorized with pointed-toe black suede stilettos, a Saint Laurent clutch, elegant drop earrings, and an oversized pair of square Chloé sunglasses. Thanks to her sunnies, we can’t see her makeup choices as clearly, but we assume the By the Sea director went for her signature no-makeup makeup look.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

It seems like for her NYC trip, Jolie only packed all-black pieces. Earlier in the week, she stepped out in a full Celine look. She wore a black lacy cami paired with a matching blazer and trouser set, as well as a tote bag from the French atelier. She rocked the same oversized Chloé sunglasses and kept her blonde locks loose and flowing with a subtle blowout. Her son Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt joined her on their way to a meeting about the new musical.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Take it from Jolie, elevated black basics like her cutout maxi dress and sleek pair of trousers are non-negotiable closet staples. If you agree with this statement, shop similar items ahead.