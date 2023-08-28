(Celebrity)

This Is How Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner, & Gigi Hadid Did GNO Outfits

They styled their looks so differently.

Whenever I need a bit of street style inspo, I hit up the Instagram feeds of my favorite It girls. I go to Hailey Bieber for sporty-chic vibes — her signature crop top and denim shorts outfit is now my day-off outfit formula — Kendall Jenner if I’m in the mood for trendy elevated basics (or a free the nip moment), and Gigi Hadid when I need a little California girl energy in my look. Over the weekend, my IG feed was blessed by the style gods because Bieber, Jenner, and Hadid all met up for a night out in L.A. — and their lewks are now my blueprint for building summer-into-fall outfits. The girls’ night out began when Jenner and Bieber grabbed a quick bite to eat at celeb-favorite restaurant, Giorgio Baldi. Then, they headed over to Bird Streets Club, another A-lister hotspot, where Hadid joined them to dance the night away.

Bieber was one of the first stars to arrive at the supermodel soirée, and wore an artsy printed mini dress. The Rhode Beauty founder chose a vintage Gianni Versace frock that featured bright orange and yellow spots. She then matched the hue of her Bottega Veneta clutch to the colors found in her dress. If you pay attention to her style, you’ll know this is one of her tried-and-true styling hacks. Bieber also owns this BV purse in multiple shades, including a lime green option, for this very reason.

Her accessories included white heeled sandals, a delicate ankle bracelet, Bottega Veneta’s tear drop earrings, and a bubble “B” pendant necklace. (We’re assuming this jewelry moment was a subtle shoutout to her husband Justin Bieber.) Her new cinnamon hair color shined at night while her strawberry girl double-blushing technique seemed to be a key part in her party makeup routine.

Kendall Jenner

Jenner clearly got Bieber’s fashion memo for wearing a colorful dress — the 818 founder donned a striped maxi from Shang Xia. She styled the minimalist look with strappy white sandals and a slouchy white clutch. Jenner had her chestnut brown locks in natural waves, which felt in line with her overall sun-kissed and bronzed makeup look.

Gigi Hadid

Hadid’s outfit suggests she might be ready for the fall weather ahead. The Next in Fashion co-host chose a transitional weather-friendly combo: a leather top and baggy low-rise jeans. She sported preppy loafers from Miu Miu — a must-have autumnal shoe — and finished off the look with quirky jewels. (Somehow, she just convinced me that my necklace collection is missing an alien motif pendant.)

