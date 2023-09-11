This week, walk down any street in New York City and you may very well bump into a celebrity posing for the paparazzi or an influencer striking their best street style pose for photographers. Everyone’s in town for fashion week festivities — we’ve already spotted Emma Roberts at Khaite, Sofia Richie Grainge at Proenza Schouler, and Joyride actor Sherry Cola and Stephanie Hsu at Sergio Hudson. The celeb sightings didn’t stop there as just this morning on Sept. 11, Blake Lively was at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 show in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. She wore a metallic gold sequin jumpsuit with a camel coat from the brand to the presentation held at Domino Park.

Upon arrival, Lively, who is a front row regular at Michael Kors shows, posed for photos against the scenic East River backdrop. It’s been awhile since we’ve seen her all dressed up for a special event (since she was filming It Ends with Us earlier this summer), and the shiny jumpsuit instantly reminded us why the actor has such a glamorous presence. Lively always gravitates towards sparkly and colorful pieces, like the voluminous Versace gown she wore to the 2022 Met Gala.

It just so happens that Lively’s latest one-piece look coordinated with several of Kors’ sequin outfits seen on the Spring 2024 runway. The designer showcased a seasonal lineup of easy, breezy chiffon dresses, crochet maxis, leather minis, and wicker bags that gave off serious out-of-office energy. Kors tapped into the elegant side of a vacation wardrobe, providing shoppers next spring with a mix of lacy caftans (perfect for cabana pool days), sheer LBDs, and a fun pair of sequin shorts for your post beach-to-dinner reservations.

Resort outfit ideas aside, there were some city-chic pieces, too, like the lavender trench coat for a winter-into-spring look and beige suiting for the power woman at work. After all, the Kors customer is always on the go and readily needs pieces that can fit into her many social functions, from a quick Hamptons getaway to a black tie work dinner. The designer’s 2024 drop caters to all those style buckets and more.

In addition to debuting his new collection, Kors will also host a special cocktail reception in the city for the 10th Anniversary of Watch Hunger Stop, an initiative organized by him in partnership with the United Nations World Food Program, to provide meals to schools in developing regions around the world. Berry, will also be the event’s special guest for the evening, so keep an eye out for her outfit as she’s sure to change into a stunning party look.

