Katie Holmes Keeps These 6 Shoe Styles In Her Fall Outfit Rotation

She has all the classics.

If you were to ask me which celebrity’s street style reigns supreme for fall, my immediate answer would be Katie Holmes. Her autumnal outfits, featuring tried-and-true basics like straight-leg jeans, oversized wool coats, and versatile footwear, place her squarely in the best-dressed box. Speaking of her choices for the latter category, Holmes’ fall shoe collection is what I aspire to have in my own wardrobe. You see, she has all the classics covered, be it a pair of black knee-high boots or comfortable sneakers to take you all around town.

Make no mistake, though, Holmes’ seasonal staples are anything but boring. That’s because she knows how to dress up simpler items by way of shoes with unique details. She’ll update the look of a black tall boot by going for a slouchier fit and instead of buying a typical white sneaker, she’ll rock ones with colorful accents. Holmes also gravitates towards metallic pumps (versus a black or beige alternative) for that added bit of sparkle in her outfits. Basically, the actor will inspire you to revamp your entire fall footwear collection, as she’s done for me.

For a shopping list of her favorite styles, continue scrolling ahead to stock up.

Ballet Flats

As a Big Apple resident, Holmes is naturally a fan of the city’s walking culture, and needs the right shoes for a stroll. She loves to wear ballet flats for wandering around the Manhattan — her favorite brands include Chloé and Yuni Buffa — as they’re comfier than heels and fit right in with her low-key aesthetic.

Chloé
Lauren Scalloped Leather Ballet Flats
$550
Mansur Gavriel
Dream Ballerina
$445
Larroude
Ballet Flat
$330
Everlane
The Day Ballet Flat
$145
$123

Oxfords

When Holmes wants to add a chunkier, masculine-inspired footwear into her polished outfits, she’ll go with this menswear-inspired design. See her above wearing a lace-up style from Chloé with a fringe dress and blazer to the label’s fashion show in September 2022.

Chloé
Owena Chunky Flat
$995
Steve Madden
Lance Wingtip Platform Oxford
$100
Jeffrey Campbell
Realism Oxford Shoe
$170
Dr. Martens
White 8065 Oxfords
$140

Metallic Heels

Once cooler weather comes around, Holmes knows that silver shoes are a winning way to go (we’re already seeing them pop up in every retailer). She has a cute pointed-toe pair, which she wore with her tailored staples earlier this year. Take it from the actor and director, this light-reflecting style will add a bit of sheen to your everyday outfits.

Gianvito Rossi
Silver Pointed Heels
$615
Saint Laurent
Women's Tom 90 T.Dream Slingback Pumps
$1,050
Tony Bianco
Bertie Slingback Pump
$160
Gia Borghini
Abella Pumps
$560

Black Loafers

You can never go wrong with a classic black loafer and Holmes loves her pair from Gucci. And although the design can read stodgy, there are plenty of cool, downtown ways to style them. Rock yours à la the star with laid-back staples like a quilted jacket, billowy linen pants, and a chambray shirt.

Gucci
Leather Horsebit Loafer
$920
Dior
Boy Loafer
$1,120
Tory Burch
Classic Loafer
$298
Loeffler Randall
Rachel Espresso Woven Loafer
$325

Casual Sneakers

Like ballet flats or loafers, sneakers also play a supporting role in the star’s NYC wardrobe. They’re arguably one of the comfiest options for commuting around in, so Holmes often sports her Chloé Namas, VIVAIA, or New Balance kicks around town.

New Balance
327 Shoes
$100
Chloé
Nama Mixed Media Platform Sneakers
$795
VIVAIA
Casual and Versatile Gender-Neutral Sneakers
$139
$119
Reebok
Club C Revenge
$80

Slouchy Boots

No fall shoe is more classic than a pair of knee-high boots. Instead of opting for a sleek leather style though, consider a pair with a slouchy, ripple design. This minor detail gives your overall outfit more dimension.

Dear Frances
Bucket Knee Boot
$795
Michael Michael Kors
Leigh Suede Boot
$275
Black Suede Studio
Geni Slouchy Calfskin Mid Boots
$498
Malone Souliers
Isley 70 Burgundy Leather Boot
$995
$500