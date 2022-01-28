Of all the bags that Carrie Bradshaw carried throughout the years, the Fendi Baguette purse remains the most memorable. The iconic style, which first appeared in the infamous robbery scene from Season 3 of Sex and the City, and recently made a comeback in And Just Like That..., is as symbolic and recognizable as the character’s blue Manolo Blahnik heels. Last year, Fendi released the purple sequin style for purchase, much to the delight of fans, and this month its back with more surprises. There will soon be a Fendi x Sarah Jessica Parker pink sequin Baguette bag up for grabs. (The glamorous accessory made its debut in episode 9 of And Just Like That... on Thursday, Jan. 27.)

If you didn’t catch this fashion easter egg in the series, not to worry. Here’s what you need to know about the bag: The luxury fashion house tapped Parker to co-design it. Much like the purple version, the shimmery pink Baguette takes after the original silhouette from Fendi’s Fall/Winter 1999/2000 collection. (The cult-favorite design was one of the most queried items in 2021, according to Rebag.) The pink Baguette is adorned with large, fuchsia 3D sequins and finished with Bordeaux leather straps, as well as the iconic FF buckle. It will become available to shop on fendi.com as a limited-edition piece around mid-February.

Craig Blankenhorn/HBO Max

Courtesy of Fendi

If you’re freaking out right now after looking at these photos, that is completely understandable. The Fendi Baguette is experiencing a triumphant resurgence as the fashion set’s new favorite It bag, after all. And for dedicated fans of the television series, the opportunity to get this pink sequin purse next month should not be taken lightly. Thus, mark your calendars and set those alarms for February! Should you not be able to wait that long, opt for one of the equally as fabulous and splurge-worthy Baguettes, ahead.

