Over the weekend, practically every Hollywood A-lister attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour performances. The singer held three sold-out shows at SoFi Stadium, even performing on her birthday on Sept. 4. Celebrities such as Zendaya, Keke Palmer, and almost the entire Kardashian family took Beyoncé’s unofficial silver dress code very seriously, donning a variety of head-turning shimmery looks. Also in attendance was the Duchess of Sussex herself, Meghan Markle, who wore silver outfits to not one but two of Bey’s concerts.

On Sept. 4, she met up with gal pals Kerry Washington and Kelly Rowland for the show. On this night, Markle wore a black racerback tank from Anine Bing with a midi metallic silver skirt. She often rocks this silhouette when she’s doing press events, but for the special evening out, she opted for a funner, shimmery option. Meanwhile, Washington wore a mesh bedazzled top and a bold shoulder bag while Rowland supported her former Destiny’s Child bandmate in a leather corset and face jewels. For beauty, Markle paired her concert-approved look with a glowy take on the latte makeup trend via bronzed eyes and rosy cheeks.

This isn’t the first time fans have seen Markle jamming out to hits like “Crazy in Love” and “Energy” on Beyoncé’s summer tour. On Sept. 1, she attended the show with Prince Harry and her mother Doria Ragland. For that outing, Markle rocked a sequin skirt from SPRWMN and a white tank. Her husband, on the other hand, chose white pants and a gray blazer while her mom wore a silky, silver halter-neck top.

It’s clear that the VIP “Club Renaissance” section was full of fashionable celebs during each sold-out show this weekend. They all got the metallic silver style memo, too. Tracee Ellis Ross shared a mirror selfie that showed off her disco ball-inspired frock and concert-friendly flat sandals. Gabrielle Union posed for a pic in her Pasadena home while wearing a crystal-embellished fringed bralette and oversized denim jeans. Quinta Brunson stunned in a geometric strapless mini dress, chunky knee-high boots, and oversized hoops that we think Beyoncé herself would approve of.

