Oh, Julia Fox. The Uncut Gems actor is never one to shy away from a controversial style moment. From grocery shopping in a tiny underwear set to hitting the streets of Los Angeles in a see-through condom ‘fit, the social media sensation marches to the beat of her own drum. Fox’s latest booty-baring look is also a testament to her risk-taking fashion choices. On June 14, she, quite literally, painted the town red at the British Vogue and LuisaViaRoma’s Runway Icons event in Florence, Italy. Before sitting front-row at the show, Fox twinned with the carpet in a fiery peplum dress with butt cutouts — yep, that’s right, butt cutouts.

Let’s break down this one-of-a-kind number created by Florence-based designer Samuel Lewis, shall we? For starters, the voluminous red look was dripping in sequins, which made the actor stand out even more, if that was even possible. And like it or not, the voluminous peplum detail felt particularly of the moment, given that the early aughts-favorite silhouette is quietly creeping back into the fashion zeitgeist as of late (Florence Pugh and Cara Delevingne are fans of the look, too). And if you haven’t seen the back of her dress yet, well, you’re in for quite the surprise. As noted, the gown boasted a booty-revealing cutout over a latex thong. Finally, Fox accessorized the daring look with an itty-bitty matching mini bag.

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images Entertainment

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Fox has rocked a cheeky silhouette. You may recall back in February during New York Fashion Week, the actor took a walk on the wild side in polarizing cheek-revealing pants from TheUncommonist. So this likely won’t be the last time she bares it all.

Are you team on #buttcutouts? If so, shop an edit of thong-style pants below, as well as a peplum top to wear with the bottoms. As for what Fox will wear tomorrow? At this rate, your guess is as good as ours.