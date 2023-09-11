The anticipation for a Khaite runway show is always palpable. You could feel this very energy pulsing through the crowd of attendees who arrived 30 minutes early to the Park Avenue Armory for the label’s Spring/Summer 2024 show (the Khaite team requested for guests to come promptly by 7 p.m. or risk being locked out — a Marc Jacobs move, if you will). Upon entry, the massive show space felt like an extension of the brand’s store in SoHo. The room was cool, providing guests a refreshing break from the NYC heatwave, and dimly light as if you were stepping onto the stage of a theater. The mysterious moodiness set the tone for designer Catherine Holstein’s seasonal lineup, which was appropriate as the first several looks were black.

For Spring 2024, Holstein finds the perfect middle ground between staying true to her brand’s design codes and offering up new silhouettes and styling ideas. For example, traditional suiting is reimagined via a black boxy blazer with magnified lapels that reach down to the knees, paired with languid pants. For those who prefer a bit of color — perhaps the olive jacket with contrasting black leather peak lapel is a worthy addition to your spring capsule (it comes with a matching pair of tapered crop pants). Leather outerwear — a staple for the NYC-based label — also embodied sharp square shapes and were styled with swishy fringe dresses and coordinating miniskirts. And if you’re fans of Khaite’s slouchy shearling bombers, next season’s collection contains a simpler, non-fuzzy lined option that perfectly cocoons you. It’ll be a good winter-to-spring transitional piece.

In addition to playing with the shapes of her clothes, Holstein broke up the dark neutrals in the collection with joyfully vibrant reds. A balloon-sleeve dress in this hue had all the guests raising their phones to take a quick snap before the fleeting moment was over. This look reflected Holstein’s modern femininity aesthetic and her mastery of structure and form. The same could be said, too, for the peasant tops that took on this exact billowing shape and were paired with cigarette pants.

There’s always an ease to Holstein’s ready-to-wear and this thorough line could be seen in her simple body-skimming tank dresses, plunging neckline gowns, and nipped-in waist pants. These springtime pieces will become your “lazy” girl outfits — comfy and chic but not overly fussy. For a touch of surrealism to keep shoppers on their toes, the designer cinched the waists of the models with a clasping hand motif belt; this curious design also comes in the form of a gold cuff if you want a statement jewelry piece.

A Khaite outfit isn’t complete without a coordinating accessory of course, so for next spring, Holstein introduced new styles that will be certified hits with the fashion set. Several models carried the label’s new Dakota Duffle bag in velvety suede and python embossed leather while others toted The Bridget, a fresh structured box bag with brass hardware. For shoe lovers: Holstein showed a new T-strap sandal dubbed the Marion and the River slingback in a crinkled calfskin and lavender hue.

Start making a list of all the items you want from the Spring 2024 collection because this editor certainly will. And for several more noteworthy outfits to add to your inspo board, scroll ahead.