When the temperature is 85+ degrees and the sun is scorching your back, what do you wear? If you’re stumped for answers here, perhaps take a look at Lori Harvey’s recent vacation outfits. She has been sharing her looks on Instagram and in a new #OOTD, where she was chilling on a yacht (casual), Harvey wore a simple T-shirt dress with a cowboy hat, chunky silver earrings, and black sunglasses.

In case you haven’t noticed, T-shirt dresses are back and chicer than ever this summer. In 2016, you might’ve seen Kylie Jenner wearing the piece under a corset top or Ariana Grande rocking an oversized graphic tee, but now celebs are redefining the style as an important staple in the quiet luxury aesthetic. Sofia Richie, who exemplifies this exact vibe, gave her own take on the look back in June. She styled her maxi dress from The Row with a Celine leather brown belt, along with some cream accessories like Paris Texas boots, a hobo bag from The Row, and sunglasses from Khaite x Oliver Peoples. The socialite proved that with the right accessories and styling, even the humble T-shirt dress can achieve peak elegance.

Although both Richie and Harvey seem to favor the look in white, for those who want to add a bit of edge into their outfits, you can copy Rosalía’s edgy utilitarian moment. Back in May, the singer embraced her grunge side by pairing a gray Acne Studios T-shirt dress with Marc Jacobs platform boots and a distressed baseball cap for a hot day in the studio.

As you can see, the underrated staple is appreciated by celebs for its extreme styling versatility and breathable fabric as we navigate the August heat. You can style it as a swimsuit cover-up, dress it up for a night out with heels, or simply lounge around at home in said look (just rock with your coziest socks). Don’t underestimate the power of a T-shirt dress this summer, it’s the one staple you’ll need to have in your closet.

Stay cool, comfy, and stylish in one (or all) of the dress options, below.