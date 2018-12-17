She might be a stylish star on the red carpet, but Amal Clooney’s claim to fame in fashion started elsewhere — in the courtroom. Like so many women, Clooney, who is an international human rights lawyer, must balance fashion with the demands of her career. The result: a sort of eclectic sartorial sensibility that plays with proportions, prints, and textures both on and off the clock. Her workwear basics all include clean lines and sharp tailoring for a pitch-perfect appeal.

In combing through images of her looks, TZR found a few standout pieces that appear to be the linchpins of her professional style and should serve as great inspiration for reimagining your work wardrobe with impactful pieces to wear for seasons upon seasons. Ahead, find five Amal-approved 9-to-5 work staples worth adding to your checkout cart now to help you look and feel your best in the boardroom and beyond.

Statement Pants

Clooney proves time and time again that sleek, tailored trousers can be the focal point of any outfit (she even opted for pants at the 2018 Met Gala). Off the red carpet, the 44-year-old seems drawn to attention-grabbing trousers, be they flared, printed, or even textured. The ones pictured here — a pair of cropped gingham trousers — are as wearable as your average pair of black trousers and look great when paired with a sleek, neutral-tone pump.

Little Red Dress

There’s perhaps no bolder statement than an all-red dress (one of Clooney’s favorites for work, one might presume, as she’s been photographed several times in the style at speaking engagements around the world). And while rouge-colored dresses are usually associated with nights on the town, there are plenty of daytime versions as well.

Modern Power Suit

Clooney is no stranger to the power suit. She dons them often, and even occasionally opts for skirt styles, providing ample inspiration for how to make the ‘80s trend more current. While you can’t go wrong with a solid set, striped versions, like the one Clooney is wearing above, are super sleek and help feign a more elongated frame.

Wear-With-Everything Coat

Nothing elevates a simple workday outfit like a good coat, and Clooney knows a thing or two about stylish outerwear. Whether reaching for a colorful trench or a classic camel coat, the lawyer doesn't let cold weather affect her ability to serve looks. Get ready to nail down that perfect everyday coat to pair with whatever, whenever.

Structured Tote

Every professional wardrobe requires a quality tote — one that will fit beauty essentials for a mid-day touch-up, as well as your Moleskine notebook. Clooney regularly rocks structured, leather bags, and now it’s your turn to take your pick from some of the most stylish options on the market.