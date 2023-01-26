You’d be hard-pressed to find a footwear style as pretty and comfortable as a pair of classic Mary Janes. They are the perfect shoe for anyone who wants optimal comfort without skimping on style. For this reason, many fashion-savvy celebrities are on the same page about sporting the trend-forward and easy-to-wear silhouette — especially when it comes to Mary Jane ballet flats. Jennifer Lawrence, for instance, has a soft spot for the Ava design from The Row. For evidence, take her most recent look: She wore a cream-colored pair as part of her business-casual outfit for a day of meetings in Beverly Hills.

The actor’s ballerina-inspired style features a square toe, a concealed wedge heel, and a single strap that frames the arch of the foot beautifully. Lawrence teamed her shoes with perfectly tailored separates: The Row’s pleated Cello shorts and a single-breasted blazer in a matching navy hue, then layered a black scoop-neck top underneath her tailored jacket. It’s worth noting that the actor is also a fan of the luxe, minimalist bags from The Row, but on this occasion she toted a black Re-Edition 2000 nylon bag from Prada. Lastly, she finished the outfit off with a pair of black butterfly-shaped sunnies from Dior.

BACKGRID

Looking at JLaw’s style file, it’s easy to see how she’s so clearly in love with Mary Jane-style flats, especially the aforementioned Ava style from the Olsen twins’ label. Back in August 2022, she wore the shoe in black and in November 2022, she rocked a cream-colored version of the footwear while on a stroll with her husband Cooke Maroney in NYC. Similarly to Lawrence, other well-dressed A-listers also approve of The Row’s Mary Janes. One of the most loyal fans is Zoë Kravitz, who wears the Ava flats nonstop.

BACKGRID

The best part about Lawrence’s casual and fashion-forward outfit is that it’ll be so perfect for the office or brunch come spring. So if this look resonates with you, add all the key components of her outfit into your checkout cart, ahead.