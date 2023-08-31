You’ve all heard of the archaic fashion rule “you can’t wear white after Labor Day.” And although this no longer applies to society at large, celebrities are tapping into this shade every which way before the holiday weekend begins, as if this really is their last time to rock the hue. Take a scroll through your Instagram feed this morning and you may have spotted both Dua Lipa and Elsa Hosk in white outfits, though the two stars styled their pieces in completely different ways. Lipa, who’s summering around Europe right now, posted a photo of herself wearing a see-through dress with side button snaps. The drapey garment spotlighted her coordinating undergarments and a pair of thigh-high mesh boots.

The whole outfit was on brand for the singer as she’s a fashion risk taker, always opting for the sultriest, questionable-yet-cool outfit combinations. Remember when she wore a bikini with Moon Boots? Yes, only she can pull off such a daring look. Meanwhile, Hosk seemed to be feeling the “naked” trend, too. Just hours ago, she shared a photo of herself in an ankle-length, sheer white catsuit that featured an off-the-shoulder neckline. The model ditched the bra for a free-the-nip moment — Kendall Jenner, who is the queen of pulling off this fearless move, would be proud — and wore only high-waisted bikini-style bottoms.

Now, sheer white looks are certainly not a new fashion trend, but it is quite telling that right before LDW, several celebs (thus far) have gravitated towards the style. Perhaps the outfit is due for a full-blown comeback later this September? The style, after all, has been a go-to for many Hollywood stars over the years.

In 2018, Kendall Jenner wore a naked Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown to the 71st annual Cannes Film Festival. In August 2022, Lipa wore a see-through Jacquemus number as her wedding guest outfit and broke all the traditional dress code rules at nuptials. That same year, Florence Pugh walked the red carpet at the 13th Annual Governors Awards wearing — what else? — a metallic white gown, designed by Victoria Beckham, that strategically covered her body.

(+) Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images (+) Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images (+) Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images INFO 1/3

As the celebs can attest to, naked white outfits, though not always the most practical, can have a spot in one’s off-duty wardrobe. If you want to give the look a try yourself, but don’t have the right pieces, shop the TZR-approved selections ahead.