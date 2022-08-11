(Celebrity)

Charlize Theron’s Hair Evolution Proves She’s A Master At Switching Up Hair Lengths

Every cut looks good on her.

By Annie Blay
JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX/AFP/Getty Images
US-South African actress Charlize Theron attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 92nd...
Charlize Theron is known for her impressive acting chops, impactful charity contributions, and stellar beauty looks. In those beauty looks her hair is always most eye catching. From a short blonde pixie to a sleek bob, Charlize Theron’s hair evolution proves she can rock any cut and color. San Francisco Chronicle/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Images
In the early years of her fame (circa 1996) Theron leaned into the classic ‘90s starlet look with this soft updo and face framing curtain bangs. Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty Images

