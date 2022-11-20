With holiday dinners and parties just around the corner, you’re likely thinking about the outfits you’ll wear. And while it’s only natural to want to go all out with your looks, splurging hundreds of dollars on a look you plan to wear once can be hard to justify. If this dilemma is running through your mind right now, then there’s a good chance the new Ashley Park x Rent the Runway collection will solve this problem. The Emily in Paris actor partnered with the clothing rental service to design a special holiday collection, which has everything you need to create your party outfits.

The capsule delivers plenty of sparkle and shine — think sequins, feathers, velvet, and more. For all the Emily in Paris fans out there, you’ll be happy to know that Mindy Chen’s bold and classy style left a mark on this collection, too. (Park plays the role of Chen, Emily’s fashion-forward friend in the popular TV series.) “I wanted to create pieces that would make people feel like they’re having a fashion moment, kind of like how Mindy does when she walks into a room,” Park tells TZR. “At the same time, you can wear the [items] anywhere and feel cool, as they aren’t over-the-top or obnoxious.”

(+) Rent the Runway (+) INFO 1/2

To help design her first-ever clothing capsule, Park enlisted her trusty stylist, Erin Walsh. Together, they compiled a list of the actor’s dream holiday outfits, and Rent the Runway’s design team helped bring the vision to life. The result is a collection of eight items featuring mini and midi dresses, a cropped blazer, and a tuxedo-inspired jumpsuit. You can rent an Ashley Park x RTR design for as little as $60, which is arguably a lot more budget-friendly (and eco-conscious) than buying a brand new outfit for the holidays.

As for the actor’s personal favorite item from the collaboration, it’s the glossy vegan leather dress. (Spoiler alert: Mindy will wear the style in Season 3 of Emily in Paris.) “It’s sexy, it’s comfortable, and it works for any season or [occasion],” Park explains. “It also doesn’t wrinkle, which makes it incredibly easy to pack.” In addition, for those who love French women-inspired style, be sure to check out the tuxedo jumpsuit, which you can easily wear from day to night.

The entire collection is now available to rent. Additionally, all pieces can be purchased for approximately $400, too, just in case you end up falling in love with your holiday pick.