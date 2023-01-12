Since appearing in Season 2 of The White Lotus, actor Meghann Fahy has captured the hearts of many viewers through her portrayal of Daphne Sullivan. Fans took a liking to Daphne’s guileless personality and her effortless vacation wardrobe, which spoke to her unbothered, optimistic nature. (She had a soft spot for floral prints and matching sets, in particular.) When it comes to Fahy’s personal style though, the actor seems to favor more moody looks with a daring twist. Take her latest outfit for evidence: On Jan. 11, Fahy wore a black, sheer lace skirt to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The actor’s sultry piece came from Michael Kors Collection’s Spring/Summer 2023 range, which was craftily sourced by Fahy’s personal stylist Thomas Carter Phillips. Fahy went for an all-black outfit and rocked it with a silky button-down shirt from the same collection. For shoes, she slipped into a pair of black thigh-high boots that, judging by their red lacquer soles, came from Christian Louboutin. Lastly, she finished the look with a set of simple diamond earrings plus matching rings on her fingers.

Fahy’s recent outfits provide sufficient evidence of her penchant for head-to-toe black attire. Just a few days prior to her talk show appearance, she wore a black leather ensemble to attend the Louis Vuitton and W magazine awards season dinner. Earlier in November 2022, she sported a black sequin slip dress with a pair of chunky black heels for a night out in New York City. And should you need more proof, take a look at the actor’s red carpet style file, which is dominated by matching black separates and imitable LBDs.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

(+) Kevin Mazur/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images INFO 1/2

It’s clear that the actor’s love for the color black is the complete opposite of the hues her character Daphne prefers, which is bright pinks, orange, and yellow. However, if you personally love Fahy’s lacy skirt from the Michael Kors Collection, it is fully stocked on the brand’s site right now, so scoop it up. Then, style with a silky top and your own version of thigh-high boots.