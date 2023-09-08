The temperatures in New York City are blazing hot, pushing 90 degrees. For the celebrities and tastemakers who are in town for fashion week festivities right now, they have to dress accordingly. Already, many stars are opting for barely-there looks to beat the heatwave in: on Sept. 6 Lourdes Leon bared it all in a metallic minidress for the Victoria’s Secret World Tour event while Emily Ratajkowski posed in a see-through number for the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell show. The latest celeb to adapt her wardrobe for the sweltering weather is Emma Watson, who wore a sheer Dior outfit to The Soho House Awards on Sept. 7.

The designer look is from the label’s Couture Fall/Winter 2023 collection and features two separate pieces: a fishnet top paired with a floor-length pleated silk chiffon skirt. The see-through vest perfectly aligns with Watson’s recent penchant for subtle peek-a-boo fashion moments — here, she chose to wear nipple pasties underneath for a touch of security while posing for pics. Meanwhile, her semi-sheer maxi skirt sat high on the waist to complement the more revealing fringe top. It appears the actor loved her look as she even twirled for the cameras, showing off the movement and sheerness of the alluring ensemble.

(+) Gilbert Flores/WWD/Getty Images (+) Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images INFO 1/2

She then completed the outfit with a white leather clutch, also from the French atelier, and rocked pearl drop earrings for a touch of stealth-wealth style. In terms of beauty, Watson kept it simple yet effortlessly chic, pinning her long bob up into a messy side-part bun and sported her signature no-makeup makeup look.

Watson touched down in NYC earlier this week to attend the star-studded U.S. Open. On Sept. 5, she was spotted in the stands donning another neutral look, this time opting for one of her favorite daytime silhouettes — a double-breasted blazer and matching tailored trousers. While sitting next to Anna Wintour, Watson removed her blazer to reveal a warm weather-friendly black tank top and stayed cool in a pair of slingback sandals from The Row.

(+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images (+) Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images INFO 1/2

Since Watson is in town seemingly for the long haul while NYFW events continue, you can likely expect to see more fabulous outfits from the star. As you keep an eye out, add the following pieces to your own wardrobe in order to channel her latest look.