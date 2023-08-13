You’ve likely heard the term capsule wardrobe thrown around by TikTokers or perhaps even while reading stories on TZR (we love our closet essentials, after all). But what does the ubiquitous term actually mean? Simply put, the buzzy phrase refers to a curation of timeless pieces that can be mixed and matched multiple ways — think sharp blazers, relaxed jeans, trench coats, and luxe loafers. Another key component to this fashion equation? The versatile button-down. Understated and classic, the item can really stretch the outfit potential of one’s closet.

Say, for instance, you need a top to pair with a tricky-to-style glitzy miniskirt for your end-of-summer rooftop party. Try a crisp white blouse, like the Gap number beloved by BDG’s Director of Newsletter Revenue and Marketing, Rebecca Illoulian. You outfit will feel polished and pretty. Alternatively, you could veer in a more colorful direction with TZR Beauty Editor Amanda Ross’ pick: a cherry-red number from Citizens of Humanity. The silhouette is ideal for embracing the season’s viral tomato girl aesthetic, and will feel relevant long after the trend passes.

Stock up on these picks and more effortless button-downs below, where we’ve compiled the TZR team’s top recommendations.