There are certain pieces that feel like a costume without some proper styling: items such as tutus, berets, and cowboy boots fall into this category. At TZR, however, our goal is to demystify any sort of tricky wardrobe situation — so this season we’re diverting our attentions to the aforementioned Western-inspired footwear. Thankfully, there are no shortage of outfit ideas out there for inspiration.

Fashion writer Erika Veurink, for one, is all for pairing her stompers with something totally unexpected, like track shorts or short skirts (hello, Wrong Shoe Theory). “I love the boots as an exclamation point. They can make an outfit feel imbalanced, in the best way, creating visual interest by being the out-of-the-box choice,” she explains. “Try your Western-inspired boots with a tiny miniskirt and a huge cashmere sweater. Or, I love the look of how a silky midi dress flows over those shoes so much.”

Of course, you needn’t wear sporty shorts and cowboy boots if such a combination doesn't speak to your personal tastes — there are myriad ways to style them in a low-key, understated way. Denim is a safe bet, for example. "The shoes always goes well with a pair of jeans or a denim skirt," Sonora Boots founder Maurizia Lastilla says. You could also rock the iconic silhouette with mini dresses for a ‘60s vibe. And when in doubt Veurink swears by mixing her boots with a crisp button-up and loose jeans.

Should you need further convincing that cowboy boots are a wardrobe necessity, look to past fashion icons. "Elvis Presley often performed in a jumpsuit and cowboy boots, bringing a unique blend of rock and cowboy aesthetics. And I can’t forget Madonna’s Don’t Tell Me music video," says Lastilla, who was 16 years old when that came out. "She wore a black cowboy hat, black leather jacket, white T-shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots of course. It left an imprint on me." Other celebs who have given the footwear their stamp of approval include Princes Diana, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski, and Rihanna.

If you don't own a pair of cowboy boots yet — and want to fix that ASAP — here’s some advice to heed while shopping: "For those with classic, minimal taste, a style in a solid neutral color would be a great choice," Lastilla says, adding that tonal hues are timeless and a lower heel is ideal for everyday wear. "Someone who is bold should consider designs with eye-catching features such as colorful embroidery, decorative and colorful stitching, metal accents, fringe details, or studs.”

To get you started, shop the cowboy boots below and then find five non-cheesy ways to style them too.

Multi-Layered

This cozy, multi-textured look is so fitting for autumn weather. Throw a cable-knit sweater over a button-down shirt and finish the outfit with a silky slip skirt and cowboy boots. Add in metal jewelry for extra dimension.

Back-To-School

For a fresh take on the collegiate vibe, wear your cowboy boots with a matching set that’s been layered with a slightly oversized button-down and a boxy blazer.

The Statement Dress

Looking for just the right footwear to complement your favorite statement dresses? Consider a cowboy boot. Not only does it adhere to the Wrong Shoe Theory of feeling slightly unexpected, but it also helps transition your frocks to colder weather.

Borrowed From The Boys

Lean into the non-traditional vibe that the shoes give off and combine yours with a menswear jacket and denim Bermuda shorts. Despite being a completely unexpected pairing, the tomboyish thorough line keeps the look cohesive.

‘60s-Inspired

Channel the 1960s with a denim set and cowboy boot pairing. Then add in easy breezy basics like a white tee and gold jewelry to cement the look.