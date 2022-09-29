Thus far, this has been a year of distinct aesthetics — first, there was cottagecore. Then, came the coastal grandmother moment, which was characterized by nautical stripes paired with linen trousers. And now, another style has earned its spot on the list of noteworthy looks of late: the balletcore trend of 2022. The ultra sweet mode of dressing is inspired by, of course, ballerinas and their studio essentials.

“Balletcore explores über femininity, body, movement, nostalgia culture, and comfort,” Los Angeles-based stylist Olivia Ivey Bannock tells TZR. Like all emerging trends, though, you may be wondering why it’s making a comeback now. According to Bannock, the ballet-esque resurgence is thanks to the up-and-coming generation. “If we are following the Gen-Z’s obsession with ‘90s nostalgia, rolling into Y2K culture, it only makes sense that balletcore is finding its way back onto the fashion scene,” she shares, noting the popularity of Black Swan and Sex and The City — see Carrie Bradshaw’s titular tulle skirt look — that inspired fashion enthusiasts during the early 2000s. (Back then it was called “dancer off-duty.”)

Lately the style has been given a contemporary twist, with squared-toed ballet flats, empire waist dresses, and sultry silk tops. What makes the look so special is that you can choose how far you’d like to take it. “For every day, I am obsessed with ballet flats,” Bannock says. “The simple shoe can really make a statement while being comfortable at the same time.” If you’re looking to really lean into the style, however, she recommends investing in a tulle skirt or dress — fashion houses Simone Rocha and MM6 Maison Margiela, who both drew inspiration from dancers this fashion month, have options that may be to your liking.

(+) Simone Rocha Spring/Summer 2023 Jeff Spicer/BFC/Getty Images (+) MM6 Maison Margiela Spring/Summer 2023 Estrop/Getty Images INFO 1/2

But whether you’d like to dive right in or take it slow, consider adding balletcore pieces into your wardrobe now because the look is sticking around for awhile. Get started ahead, where the TZR team has gathered six balletcore-inspired outfits worth giving a try.

Wrap Skirt & Tights

If you’re looking for a way to feel like a true prima ballerina, take a page out of India Blue’s book by styling a wrap skirt with light tights underneath — hers are from Gucci. She completed her outfit by tucking a bodysuit into the skirt and slipping into Miu Miu ballet flats (a must-have shoe this season).

Maxi Skirt & Ballet Flats

Give your dancer flats an extra feminine feel by pairing them with a breezy skirt. Take notes from Jen Ceballos, who stuck with a neutral palette for her skirt and tank top combination. She completed the look with a beige shoulder bag from The Row and white ballet flats.

Hints of Pink

When you’re looking for a ballerina vibe without being too obvious, lean into soft pastel hues. Matilda Djerf, for example, paired a silk pastel pink top with a cream silk skirt to create a look that feels dreamy and dainty. She finished off the ensemble with timeless beige kitten heels.

Maxi Dress & Ballet Flats

Follow Aimee Song’s formula if you’re looking to make the trend feel timeless. Her polo dress and ballet flat mash-up makes for an easy-to-wear option for running errands around the neighborhood or a day in the office.

Silk Trousers & Top

Emulate Sophia Roe here by reaching for the staples that are surely already in your closet — a pair of trousers, a silk top, and an oversized blazer. Then, give the look a balletcore-esque feel by swapping out your kitten heels for a pair of stretchy slippers.

Ballerina Flats & Shorts

If you want to combine the coastal grandmother trend with balletcore, look to Harling Ross for inspiration. She opted for a striped sweater and coordinated navy blue shorts. The finishing touch? Ballet flats, of course.