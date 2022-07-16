Although the Fall/Winter 2022 season is still a little ways out, it never hurts to refresh your memory on what will trend in the upcoming months, especially if you plan on adding a new bag or coat into your wardrobe. For the CliffsNotes way to gather all this intel, take a peek at the new Fall/Winter 2022 fashion campaigns. Thankfully, designer labels such as Fendi, Prada, Versace, and more have already released their latest ads — and sneak peeks of their new products — ahead of Sept. 22 (the first day of fall).

Devout fashion aficionados will note that oftentimes, the labels rely on the power of celebrity influence to draw you into their campaigns. This season is no exception. So far, the Fall/Winter 2022 menu of celebrity casting includes Bella Hadid, Hunter Schafer, and Gigi Hadid, who posed for heavy-hitters like Fendi, Prada, and Self-Portrait, respectively. At any rate, the Fall/Winter ‘22 campaign season is far from being over — so you’ll want to keep an eye out for even more A-lister appearances in the weeks ahead.

To avoid the risk of falling behind on the latest trends, read on to familiarize yourself with what your favorite designer brands have in store for the season ahead. Then, bookmark this post and check back here often as TZR will update with more fall campaigns as they’re released.

Fendi

(+) Fendi/Craig McDean (+) INFO 1/2

Fendi’s Fall/Winter 2022 range was an ode to the late Karl Lagerfeld — particularly his Spring/Summer 1986 and Fall/Winter 2000 collections for the Italian fashion house. In his Fall/Winter 2022 collection, Kim Jones took the geometric pattern from the 1986 range and added a sense of lightness found in pieces from the 2000 season. All in all: the lineup was a true family affair: Accessories were designed by Silvia Venturini Fendi, and the jewelry was crafted by her daughter, Delfina Delettrez Fendi. With the superstar model Bella Hadid added into the equation, it’s safe to say that this campaign is a must see.

Prada

Prada/David Sims

For the second season in a row, Prada enlisted Euphoria actor Schafer to star in its womenswear campaign. The label’s Fall/Winter 2022 images center on celebrating an individual’s unique qualities and life experiences. Thus Schafer, as well as a cast of superstar models like Kendall Jenner and Sora Choi, are all pictured with a still-life photograph that reflects their personal experiences and emotions. (Fun fact: All models featured in the campaign also walked the Fall/Winter 2022 runway show for the house back in February 2022.)

Versace

(+) (+) Versace/Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott INFO 1/2

PSA: Versace just launched a brand new Greca Goddess bag. The star of the label’s new Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, Lily James, went full goth mode and traded her beach-brunette locks for jet-black, blunt bangs and bleached eyebrows for the project. The actor, who is no stranger to dramatic hair transformations, looked absolutely fierce while donning a corseted black dress with matching black latex gloves — and, of course, the new Greca Goddess bag.

Moschino

(+) (+) Moschino/Steven Meisel INFO 1/2

For Moschino’s latest Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, the house’s Creative Director Jeremy Scott selected a star-studded cast of models: Imaan Hammam, Iris Law, Mariacarla Boscono, Mila van Eeten, Shalom Harlow, and Sora Choi. The project includes a medley of flamboyant, hard-to-miss elements like sculpted gowns, brocaded corsets, and exaggerated headpieces (candelabra hat, anyone?).

Self-Portrait

(+) Self-Portrait/Zoë Ghertner (+) INFO 1/2

Following in the footsteps of her sister, Gigi Hadid fronts Self-Portrait’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. The model was photographed over the course of a day in New York City, as she transitioned outfits from day to night. The collection is already available for purchase and includes everything from lacy LBDs to coordinated tailoring ensembles. In other words, there is something for everyone.

Alaïa

(+) (+) (+) INFO 1/3

Take a look at Alaïa’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign, which is built upon a clever play between the light and the shadows, the bodies and the clothes. In sum, the imagery puts the spotlight on accessories such as Alaïa’s newly-released Le Papa bag, as well as the Le Cœur bags and matching heart-adorned Cœur heels. Comprised of a series of black and white images, the ads feel elegant, free, and assertive.

Y-3

(+) Y-3/Thue Nørgaard (+) INFO 1/2

The color orange is the main theme in Y-3’s Fall/Winter 2022 campaign. (FYI: The hue has been the primary color of the label’s logo for many years.) In addition to this color theme, the campaign includes sartorial references to football — a sport that influenced adidas’ and Yohji Yamamoto’s vision for the brand for years. The result? An athletic range of multi-functional layering pieces, bags, and footwear.