Gigi Hadid's Cozy Fall Slippers Are Your No-Fuss, Wear-Everywhere Shoes

Gigi Hadid is no stranger to donning cozy, comfort-forward looks — both at home and out in public. This past year, she served up a generous dose of laid-back outfit inspo with her loungewear ensembles and pajama-like matching sets, which she wore while strolling around New York City. The celeb’s penchant for that laid-back aesthetic even seeped into her Fashion Week looks, as Hadid wore UGG’s Tazz slippers — aka the ultimate cozy shoe — during Paris Fashion Week. On Sept. 29, the model stepped out in a snuggly yet stylish look. On top, she wore a roomy pinstripe button-down shirt with an oversized, strong-shoulder shearling vest. She balanced the baggy duo with light blue, straight-leg jeans, which she cuffed at the hem.

What quickly caught the attention of fans, though, were her comfortable UGG Tazz slippers — a style the brand describes as the “maximalist take on the timeless Tasman slipper.” (The Tazz has a slightly higher, cushion-like platform sole compared to the Tasman.) For those who love her footwear, the shoes are still available to shop and will only set you back a reasonable $120.

Although the outfit definitely channeled Hadid’s casual everyday style, it still felt elevated and street style-worthy as the look leaned into the low-key, effortlessly chic aesthetic. The model completed her off-duty ensemble with a pair of oval GG 2419 sunglasses from Gucci.

Gigi Hadid UGG slippers

Judging by Hadid’s recent street style photos and social media posts, the majority of the model’s current closet leans towards the more relaxed side, which is understandable. One can imagine that if she has to wear high heels and other less-than-comfortable items on the runway, she’d, naturally, want to feel as unencumbered as possible in her off-duty garments.

Last week, for example, she wore a pair of slip-on flats, this time from Jimmy Choo, while in-between shows in Milan. Over the summer, Hadid embraced easy, hot weather-appropriate footwear via open-toe slides from Franco Sarto. And though items like dad sneakers and seasonal booties have a place in her closet, too, there’s no denying that Hadid is partial to an easy slip-on-and-go aesthetic.

Shop the model’s exact slippers, below, as well as similar options. (They’ll be the perfect shoes to wear for your trips to the grocery store or when you walk the dog.) Then, continue to prep your wardrobe for the colder season ahead by investing in the best shoes to wear for a New York winter.

