The process of planning a wedding is equal parts exciting and stressful. To start, between reserving the venue, curating the perfect dinner menu, and finding a bridal look for yourself, it’s very easy to get overwhelmed. As a bride, you’re also tasked with selecting a dress code for your bridal party, which means you have to pick a color scheme that sets the tone for the entire wedding ceremony. If you don’t know where to start, a master list of the most popular bridesmaid dress colors for 2022 in America can nudge you in the right direction. Where does one get this list, you may ask. Well, the retailer Boohoo recently analyzed the Google Trends data on this and presented its findings via a press statement, which TZR has outlined ahead for your convenience.

Let’s cut to the chase: Gray is the most popular color with bridesmaids in 2022, with a total of 11 states searching for dresses in this shade. Some states have more specific preferences within this category. Those who reside in Kansas, for instance, are looking for dresses in a particular taupe shade (i.e. dark gray). The preference for this muted look makes sense, given it allows the focus to be on the bride and not on the bridesmaids.

Coming in a close second in terms of color popularity is green, which was in demand with 10 out of 50 states. Residents of Arizona, Maine, Montana, and Utah, specifically, were searching for sage green hues. Finally, and perhaps most surprisingly, gold was the third most popular bridesmaid dress color in America. People living in Idaho, Maryland, Mississippi, New Mexico, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington searched for this color more than any other individuals living in other states.

Now that you’re well-versed in the top three shades for bridesmaid dresses in 2022, send this story to your bridesmaid chat so everyone is in the know. Scroll ahead, too, to peruse through shoppable dresses that fall into these color categories. This will be one less bridal task you have to worry about before the wedding!

Gray

Thanks to its subtle, unpretentious nature, the color gray will allow for all focus to be on the bride. You can opt for a lighter, almost silver shade, or go for a darker hue if it fits the wedding’s color theme best.

Green

In regards to the color green, there are so many options to choose from. You can try the burgeoning sage green trend, or go bold with a darker emerald hue. Another crowd favorite is the olive green shade, which has been an in-demand choice for bridesmaids living in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

Gold

This, perhaps, is the most attention-grabbing option of the three that will instantly add a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the bride’s big day. Keep the look simple with a yellow-gold high-slit dress from Fame and Partners, or go for a more glamorous option with metallic gold pieces from brands like Retrofête and Mac Duggal.