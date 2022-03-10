Blackpink’s Jennie is traveling around the world to attend fashion shows. The first stop on her list was for her all-time favorite brand: Chanel on March 8. Then a day later, she flew to Oahu, Hawaii for Jacquemus’ “Le Splash” show. (It was the brand’s first showing outside of Paris in its 12-year history!) Jennie’s pink outfit at Jacquemus’ Spring/Summer 2022 show matched perfectly with the dreamy and scenic landscape.

She wore a La Maille Gelato checkerboard crop top with a pinstripe La Jupe Gelato knit midi skirt — all from Jacquemus. For her shoes, she went with brand’s Les Mules Carrés Ronds style and carried its latest Le Sac Rond handbag. (This will be 2022’s It purse.) Her brightly printed outfit effectively tapped into the maximalist trend and created an eye-catching look by mixing not one but two different prints together. (A fashion takeaway here is that you can wear opposing designs as long as they’re within the same color palette.) For BLINKS, you know Jennie has a penchant for matching sets, as she often wears laid-back versions like cozy sweatsuits at home and then switches into luxe tweed co-ords for red carpet events. The singer loves to wear outfits with various prints such as stripes and cool graphics, too.

Darryl Oumi/Getty Images Entertainment

Avid fans of the star’s style can rejoice, as her entire outfit is still available to shop. She has already demonstrated that her ensemble makes for the perfect beach look. Though you could easily rock the co-ords for a night out in the city, too, if you’re not on a seaside vacation. If you’re unsure about mixing two different loud prints together, opt for designs in a softer color palette. The gingham top from Alexandra Miro, below, complements the pastel pink of the Balmain skirt, for example.

