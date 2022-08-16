While many fashion enthusiasts are beginning the inevitable wardrobe transition that comes with August, some might prefer to soak up the last days of summer in a breezy dress or swimsuit. Every celebrity, seemingly, echoed this sentiment as they enjoy their last-minute trips to the French Riviera or Italian coast. Kourtney Kardashian and Selena Gomez, for example, recently shared their bikini looks to Instagram. Adding to this summer state-of-mind list is Demi Moore, whose hot pink bikini photo promptly reminded everyone that you still have a few weeks left to hit the beach or pool one last time before fall arrives.

For a yacht day with friends, the actor slipped into a bright pink triangle swimsuit. Although the suit came in a bold hue, the overall feel felt classic and balanced thanks to the minimalist cut. (Note the lack of cutouts or other distracting embellishments that dominated swimwear designs this season.) Moore gave the full-look another pop of color by styling a mustard-colored button-down shirt over her bikini. The extra layer not only added a playful contrast to her boat day outfit, but also gave the star extra protection from the sun and a bit of warmth from the ocean breeze. To complete her ensemble, she added a pair of aviator sunglasses.

Moore’s two-toned swimsuit outfit served as a lesson in styling unexpected hues together, too — a not-so-subtle fashion hack that’s everywhere. If you look at the street style outfits from Copenhagen Fashion Week, for example, you’ll likely be amazed at how showgoers creatively paired different colors together (as evidenced, below). If you hope to master the art of wearing two, or more, bold hues together, follow Moore’s specific outfit formula: select two shades with the same tone.

(+) Christian Vierig/Getty Images (+) Christian Vierig/Getty Image INFO 1/2

In the edit ahead, shop TZR’s picks to recreate the actor’s boating day outfit. Then, soak up the last days of summer in your look.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.