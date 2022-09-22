The fall season is slowly but surely settling in, as are the seasonal wardrobes everyone’s been putting off for the past month. Lightweight linen short sets are being swapped for structured pant suits, sweet summer dresses are being traded for LBDs, and fisherman sandals are being put aside for Western boots. Even denim is being reimagined for fall 2022 based on the runway trends observed earlier this year in February.

Yes, in lieu of your go-to jorts this past summer, it might be time to consider a sturdier silhouette that’s more practical for the colder months ahead. Luckily, the fall/winter 2022 collections boast plenty of inspiration to upgrade traditional jean looks this season.

For those who are still riding the maximalist train, the candy-colored denim shown throughout Rejina Pyo’s autumn offerings could be just your speed. Or, perhaps, you’d love a little patchwork embellishment or bleached finishes (as seen at Acne) or pearl detailing (a key feature at Givenchy).

Minimalists can also find their way this season with simple, structured pieces styled just right — just look to Tibi or Khaite for guidance. And for those who can’t part with their denim miniskirts? Fendi’s deconstructed suits might be best as you transition to the cooler temps. Or perhaps a roomy jean trouser paired with equally streamlined separates like a boxy blazer and crisp white tee could be your new trusted formula for fall.

Any way you slice it, denim is going to reign supreme in the month ahead, and who better to help guide you in styling them than TZR’s editors? Below, check out the runway looks that are inspiring their jean dreams this season.

We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Go For Color

“One of the standout denim looks from fall 2022 for me was this lavender jacket and pants combo from Rejina Pyo’s collection. It immediately brought me back to the days of colorful skinny jeans (I lived in my yellow pastel pair circa the early 2000s). This time around, Pyo’s take on the bright denim trend feels modern thanks to the slightly baggier fit pants and oversized jacket. This is a fun approach to the Canadian tuxedo, too, and seems like a look I can easily master without veering too far from my fashion comfort zone. So this fall, I’ll give my traditional blue denim pieces a break in favor of a pop of color.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Let Loose

“I love a wide-leg pant moment, so when I saw a baggy, denim pair walk down the runway at Khaite’s fall/winter 2022 show, I knew that would be my wardrobe staple for the upcoming season. Besides the comfort factor of loose-fitting clothing, I’m particularly drawn to how the look evokes an effortless, easygoing vibe — even if planning my outfit was far from it. I like to pair the jeans with a crisp white tee, tailored double-breasted blazer, and a structured bag to polish them up. And since I’m a New Yorker and walk to and from most places, I’ll finish it off with a stylish pair of sneakers like Gucci’s recent collaboration with Adidas.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Embellished

“I’m not one to stray too far from my preferred straight-leg, mid-rise denim, but I’m also living for all the oversized pant silhouettes for fall. Acne Studios’ version of the wide-leg denim trouser was exaggerated in all the best ways, from the waist that nearly touches your breastbone and a dreamy patchwork finish that lends that trendy craft-inspired vibe I’m so fond of lately. Although I don’t think I’ll lean quite so far into this oversized look, I am excited to explore a different silhouette. Plus, any type of embellishment on jeans tugs on my sartorial heartstrings and makes a new denim addition to my closet (which is admittedly already quite saturated) feel worthwhile. These Eckhaus Latta jeans fit the bill perfectly — a wide-leg style with one-of-a-kind bleach details.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Streamlined

“As a fashion editor of over a decade, I’ve dipped my toe (and occasionally dove all the way) into my fair share of passing trends. But, at the end of the day, I always feel most like myself in some version of jeans and a T-shirt. This season, my go-to combination starts with an oversized, wide-leg denim with something streamlined-yet-special up top. And while this formula is certainly simple enough, don’t write it off as one-note: Heading to a brunch? Opt for a structured T-shirt or knit with a contrasting belt. And if you plan on wearing your big baggy pants out all evening, why not lean into some drama with a sparkly statement piece?” — Alison Syrett, deputy fashion editor

It’s In The Details

“I’m a creature of habit, especially when it comes to my basics. For fall, I typically gravitate toward a lighter wash denim pant with an easy fit and a cream or white comfy sweater up top (I’ve lost count of the number of ivory tops in my closet). This season will admittedly be similar, with some minor yet impactful upgrades I gleaned from Givenchy’s fall/winter 2022 collection. I’m loving the look of a pearl-adorned denim pant paired with a fitted white long sleeve and statement neckwear. I’ll be kicking things up a notch with a pair of metallic boots and a colorful statement bag.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Retro Flair

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“I’m actually not a huge fan of jeans... shocker I know. Strangely enough, I find them uncomfortable, although I do like the look of the fabric. So I lean more toward denim-inspired looks, or deconstructed pieces like this Fendi set. I love the versatility of jeans to feel both really laid-back and effortless and also completely retro, and I’m definitely leaning more toward the latter right now. That said, an all-denim look can be intimidating — I’ve certainly been put off by the look in the past — but I’ve found darker washes of denim to be the sweet spot for me. Not to mention navy jean hues fit right in with the autumnal color palette.” — Annie Blay, associate fashion news editor

Simple & Sleek

Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“Since the start of the pandemic, my jeans have sat mostly unworn. At this point, a lot of them either don’t fit or don’t work with my current style. So this fall, I’m looking to upgrade my denim. I was particularly inspired by this ultra-chic look from Brandon Maxwell’s fall/winter 2022 collection. I love the combination of the dainty white top with the classic straight-leg distressed jeans. I would make this look my own by swapping out the oversized knit moment for a comfy sweater tied around my shoulders that can be taken off and on throughout the day (depending on the ever-changing fall temperatures). As much as I love a clutch, I’d swap it out for a classic black shoulder bag to keep the look practical for running around NYC.” — Maggie Haddad, senior social media strategist