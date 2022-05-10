Designer collaborations are often a business-shrewd exercise in merging brand emblems to produce limited edition hybrids for a wide range of consumers. Some seem expected and inherently complementary, while others are more novel and born from an affinity to inspire a brand new aesthetic. The latter appears to be the case for Gucci’s partnerships; the fashion house’s virtuoso designer Alessandro Michele has led a series of crossovers with other labels — just look to last year’s Hacker Project with Balenciaga for reference, or perhaps at the Adidas x Gucci collaboration for 2022.

Adidas’ sporty 1970s and ‘80s glamour resonates with his wistfulness for the past, so the marriage between Gucci and sportswear brand is natural. The collaboration first appeared in the debut of his “Exquisite” collection at his Milan show in February, but the latest announcement is that an extension of those pieces will be available in stores and online in June. In fact, the cross-coded pieces will take the form of a full-blown ready-to-wear collection.

Photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and inspired by the patina of vintage fashion catalogs, the lookbook images ooze a retro-chic aesthetic that’s tinted with Michele’s penchant for kaleidoscopic references. The Adidas three-stripe tracksuit is the collection’s haute staple here, having been deconstructed and refashioned in a series of separates and accessories (think leather heels, flatform sandals, suede loafers, and silk scarves) emblazoned with the couple’s unprecedented combination of emblems, the trefoil and the GG monogram. The photos are set against colored backdrops, and in them, the models hold props that represent sports like tennis, golf, basketball, and even skateboarding.

Carlijn Jacobs for Gucci

As for bags, Gucci’s beloved Horsebit 1955 bag is near-unrecognizable with the Adidas trefoil. Small and large duffle bags, as well as camera bags, are rife in red, yellow, and black leather colorways. Though, the collection’s pinnacle is perhaps where the name “Gucci” is placed beside the Adidas Originals logo, but spelled backwards.

Come June 7, you can shop the pieces in-person via select Gucci stores and at dedicated pop-ups. They will also be available on gucci.com, as well as on the Adidas CONFIRMED app. (Though, it’s worth noting that prices for these pieces are yet to be released.) In the meantime, see more pieces from the lookbook below to form a mental wishlist of what to purchase.

Carlijn Jacobs for Gucci

Carlijn Jacobs for Gucci