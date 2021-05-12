If anyone is doing quarantine right, it’s arguably supermodel Helena Christensen. According to Vogue UK, during the beginning of isolation last year, she traded in Manhattan city life for a picture-perfect destination in the Catskill Mountains. These days, you can find her back in her hometown of Denmark in a serene cottage by the ocean. Over the past year, Christensen has been taking in all the nature she can with her 21-year old son Mingus (and of course, her adorable 5-year old Australian Shepherd Kuma). Just take a quick scroll through her visually pleasing Instagram page to see what she’s been up to.

While she might be keeping it fairly low-key these days, the 52-year old fashion guru is still working with some of her favorite brands. In fact, her latest partnership with Pandora Jewelry is particularly meaningful to the model. “It’s always a very, very special occasion when I can work with a Danish company,” Christensen tells TZR over email. “I’m very proud of my Danish heritage and being back home working with my people always holds a special sentiment.”

For the jewelry label’s Mother’s Day campaign, Christensen had the opportunity to work alongside her Peruvian mother, Elsa, where the two shared their experiences of motherhood. “For this particular job, having my mom next to me throughout the day made it even more beautiful,” she says. As for her all-time favorite Pandora jewelry she’s ever owned, Christensen has one piece at top of mind — the Openwork Heart & Family Tree Charm. “I love this charm because it combines two very profound elements of life: heart and nature,” she says. “You can’t exist without either, both in a physical and spiritual sense.”

Ahead, for TZR’s Living Well With series, the iconic supermodel shares what she’s been listening to these days and her secret weapon for when she wants to feel her absolute best.

What’s the first thing you do when you wake up?

I cuddle with my dog in bed for a while, then we get up and walk to the coffee store together.

When you have the chance to treat yourself, what do you do?

My favorite thing to do is to be immersed in water, so to treat myself I will go to any lake, ocean, or river and jump in.

What are you listening to these days?

I just got a record player and I’m listening to all my old records. Right now, I’m going through a jazz phase, so a lot of Thelonious Monk, Charles Mingus, Chet Baker, and also Joni Mitchell.

One thing you can’t live without is...

My books if it’s a material thing. My son, family, and dog come before everything, though.

Where are you dreaming of traveling to? Why?

I want to go back to Peru and I would love to go there with my mother. To have grown up with two different cultures in my household [Danish and Peruvian], as a child it was very special and divided my heart equally between them.

What’s your go-to secret weapon when you want to look and feel good?

Giving yourself a mini facial always refreshes you and makes your skin glow. Adding red lips at the end gives you a spark.

Do you have a favorite workout/wellness practice?

I’ve been boxing for 16 years, [so] a balance between boxing and conditioning plus yoga and sprinting is something I’m very disciplined about doing. I had to overcome some obstacles in my head to actually commit to being physically active in an intense way, but it’s the best thing I’ve ever done for myself.

What’s the best piece of relationship advice you’ve ever received?

It’s more what I have learned myself throughout the years, that there needs to be a level of respect towards the other person that is reciprocated. A relationship should be about compromising and not sacrificing, you should feel like you’re still growing and evolving.

What’s a healthy meal you always make/order?

I try to make a smoothie every day with all the goodness I can put in it, it’s a great foundation for your body to go through the day with.

Do you remember your first big splurge? Do you still own it?

I think it must have been a beige Prada dress that was so simple and yet so beautiful. Yes, I still own it.

What are you saving up for at the moment?

Journeys to travel the world again.

One thing you want to go back and tell your younger self?

Time goes by so fast, don’t get caught up in dark moments for too long as everything passes and keep your curious mind, a child forever.