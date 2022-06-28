On June 27, Jacquemus took over Camargue Park in the South of France for the brand’s Fall 2022 ready-to-wear runway. For this 61-look show, designer Simone Porte showcased a collection that felt out-of-the-ordinary for the fashion house. Instead of going with bright colors — take a peek at the green and blue looks from the Spring 2022 show, for example — he opted for minimalistic silhouettes and neutral-hues that felt timeless and classic. Each element of the show was thoughtfully curated — including the selection of Lila Moss who made her Jacquemus debut in this runway show.

Moss’s appearance on this highly-anticipated runway cemented her spot as one of the buzziest new faces in the modeling industry, and she’s definitely making her mom Kate Moss proud. For her first-ever show with the French fashion house, Moss had the opportunity to show off her toned abs as she strutted down the runway in an all-white monochromatic look. The ensemble was comprised of a pair of mid-rise cargo pants with black stitching and a coordinating cropped deconstructed jacket that fell off her shoulders. She also carried a linen variation of Jacquemus’s signature handbag (which is at the top of our list for must-have additions to any purse collection.) The look with completed with gladiator sandals and one oversized hoop earring with a draping ribbon attached to it.

Lila On The Runway:

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

While this isn’t Moss’s first time navigating the runway (she recently walked the runway of Blumarine’s Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show), this particular show felt like her biggest. She commemorated the moment with an Instagram, of course, calling the experience “a dream” and offering congratulations to Porte on the successful show.

This runway show wasn’t just monumental for Moss, though, as the fashion house also used the opportunity to showcase the designs from the Nike x Jacquemus collaboration in motion. If you like what you see, you’ll be able to get your hands on the exciting collaboration today or on Nike.com on July 7 — but move fast as it’ll likely sell out within minutes.

Nike x Jacquemus On The Runway