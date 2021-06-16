This Is The Strappy Sandal That'll Actually Stay On As You Walk

Irina Shayk, who has traveled all over the world to walk in prestigious runway shows for fashion houses like Versace and Burberry, knows a thing or two about comfortable footwear. The model and New York City style icon — you can take a peek at some of her most memorable outfits here — has worn every type of shoe possible. The natural next step then, is for Shayk to team up with a brand, aka Tamara Mellon, for a capsule shoe collection of her own. The luxury accessory label prioritizes fit and comfort in its footwear offerings, and Shayk serves as the perfect second pair of eyes and muse in this partnership.

“Irina embodies strength, beauty, humor and has a great sense of style. We worked together to capture her energy and her effortless style in this collection. Each style was thoughtfully designed to be sexy, edgy, and comfortable enough for women to keep going forward in life,” said Tamara Mellon in a statement. (The British fashion entrepreneur previously cofounded the iconic label Jimmy Choo.) The capsule collection between Shayk and Mellon offers three versatile shoe styles: a high-heel sandal (Sun Valley), an edgy flat sandal with adjustable buckles (Sand Dune), and a summer boot (Escape). Prices for the shoes range from $695 to $895 while the colors come in wearable shades such as brown, beige, black, and mustard.

Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Since Shayk currently resides in the Big Apple and is frequently spotted walking her daughter to school, comfortable footwear is first and foremost for the busy mom. You can tell the model’s lifestyle influenced the ideation of the shoes in the capsule collection.

Notice the balance between easy-to-wear flat footwear like the strappy sandals or slouchy boots and a going-out, but still comfortable, platform heel. The elevated heel even comes with a lug sole for uninterrupted traction, which is super important if you’re walking around the city or attending red carpet events. All the shoes, too, have a classic feel to them, meaning you can wear any pair you choose for years to come.

Shop the Tamara Mellon x Irina Shayk collection, below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by TZR's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.