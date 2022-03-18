Fashion month has concluded, leaving TZR’s editors to reflect upon the season’s biggest Fall/Winter 2022 trends from New York, London, Milan, and Paris. As is typical of runways debuting the next wave of cold-weather fashion, new takes on knits, outerwear, and layering came through with fresh zeal. But in contrast to the vibrant and optimistic tones that have primarily emerged from designer collections the past couple of seasons, a uniquely mischievous mood transpired, with inspirations stemming from historical references and futurism. As a result, trends ranging from daring leather wares to rebellious plays on prep emerged, though not with a depressive tone, but rather a grit and edge that feels distinctively new and bold.

At the same time, lighter moments did reveal themselves, from the continuation of Y2K fashion to a flapper-era opulence befitting 2020 dressers. Think dazzling rhinestones and sequins combined with more practical pieces from slouchy denim to roomy sweaters and tailored outerwear. And long, fluid hemlines — some more voluminous than others — as well as romantically curved shoulders enhancing the effect of jackets, blouses, and dresses in contrast with heftier footwear or deconstructed pieces for a touch of verve. Furthermore, as aughts fashion continues, skin most definitely remains in, from low-slung trousers to micro minis and a continuation of cutouts for ultra-confident moments.

Keep reading for the Fall/Winter 2022 trends that resonated most with TZR’s editors to ensure you have the season’s most significant fashion moments on your radar before they become ubiquitous six months down the line.

A New Prep In Your Step

“I adored every look that walked down the Miu Miu runway, including the relaunched men’s, from the moto bombers and boots to the crystal-embroidered slip dresses. But, when it comes to what I’ll actually be wearing come fall, it’s the prepster-inspired staples that range from pleated knee-length white skirts to polos and plaid blazers that will be timeless wardrobe staples season after season.” — Kathy Lee, editor-in-chief

Modern Flapper Moments

“Many parallels have been drawn between the Roaring Twenties and the present-day. And now, a century later, the 2020s have also ushered in a fashion movement expressive of that same desire for freedom. While designers like Prada co-creative directors Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons referenced the easy silhouettes and opulent trims of the period, they updated the iconic look by pairing it with the modern comfort classics like tanks and cozy knits.” — EJ Briones, executive editor, fashion market

Medieval Woman

“As a bonafide midi and maxi hemline enthusiast, many of my favorite Fall/Winter 2022 runway looks encompassed long hemlines, most specifically, the fluid and voluminous designs that went down the Dior, Peter Do, Elena Velez, Proenza Schouler, and Altuzarra runways. Combining a period drama-level romance with medieval touches akin to battle armor, this darker play on traditionally feminine silhouettes feel both fresh and vintage-inspired, whether it’s a pleated maxi skirt paired with a waist-cinching blazer or an elegantly draped puff-shoulder dress with block-heeled boots. Such a look lends itself to versatility when shopping the trend, too, whether you go for a brand new piece or shop for one secondhand.” — Laura Lajiness Kaupke, contributing fashion editor

Sheer Genius

“While sheer clothing might not feel like the most practical fashion purchase to make, the Fall/Winter 2022 season proved just how versatile a see-through piece can be. Everyone from Eckhaus Latta, Simone Rocha, Khaite, Prada, Miu Miu, and Versace sent their variation on the trend down the runways. Still, I’m partial to the looks at Fendi, especially paired with all of the corsetry details and a sublime, earthy color palette. I’ll happily hand over my next paycheck to Kim Jones if I can dress in a pair of sheer, gossamer-thin trousers or skirt along with an oversized knit, a tailored coat, and some knee-high boots.” — Hannah Baxter, deputy beauty editor

Femme Tailoring

“I love the duality of this corporate chic meets effortlessly sexy look. It’s simple and striking (as well-done tailoring always is), but the addition of a low neckline and cutouts really takes it to the next level — from this suit inspired dress at N°21 to the structured bustier meets classic button-down at Fendi.” — Annie Blay, associate beauty news editor

All Aboard The Trains

“As a person who appreciates an over-the-top moment, I was thrilled to see all manner of trains trailing behind tailored trousers, metallic mini skirts, and every other type of bottom imaginable. Everyone from Carolina Herrera to Christian Cowan was embracing this Old Hollywood detail. And while this may seem like an unwearable trend, I am happy to accept the challenge to bring it to my mainstream wardrobe. I volunteer as tribute.” — Angela Melero, executive editor

Oversize Outerwear

“If there’s one area of my closet that I heavily invest in for fall and winter, it is my outerwear collection. I’ve been obsessed with furry coats in bright colors or patterns for the past few seasons. After securing said fuzzy coat, I’m now on to the next style: oversized jacket silhouettes I saw on the runways of Prada, Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta, and Louis Vuitton. Whether it be a transitional, roomy blazer I can wear with jeans come fall or leather shearling jacket I can cocoon myself into, oversized outerwear embodies that safe, cozy feeling for me.” — Marina Liao, senior fashion news editor

Catsuit Call

“This Fall/Winter 2022 season, designers continued to expand upon the sultry but modern catsuit trend in an elevated way. The catsuit was seen chicly layered under dresses and coats at shows like Lanvin or as the one-stop hero piece from brands like Stella McCartney and Alaia. This trend is guaranteed to grow, so stay tuned for shoppable versions and styling tips to add this tricky trend to your fall wardrobe.” — Copelyn Bengel, associate fashion market editor

Dazzling Accents

“I’ve never shied away from a little glitz and glamour, so I immediately gravitated toward the shimmering adornment that lined the runways of fashion month, including David Koma, Altuzarra, Area, and Jonathan Simkhai. Whether it’s rhinestones, crystals, or sequins, donning something sparkly is a surefire way to have a little more fun.” — Rebecca Iloulian, director of newsletters & marketing

Fancy Pants

“I’m loving this unexpected layering technique that was all over the runways this past month. Designers like Maryam Nassir Zadeh and Rejina Pyo put a modern spin on this ’90s trend, and I’m here for it. My favorite looks featured a variety of textures and tones, like an orange leather skirt with sheer grey pants. When it comes to layering, I typically think of tops, sweaters, and jackets, but this fall, skirts over pants are going to be at the top of my mind.” — Maggie Haddad, senior strategist, social media