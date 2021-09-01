It’s official: Kendall Jenner is FWRD’s new creative director. A true multi-hyphenate: the model, media personality, style icon, and entrepreneur continues to surprise fans with her new career endeavors. Jenner will be responsible for crafting the California-based e-tailer’s fashion direction and acts as its most trusted tastemaker and a curator. “[This position] means an additional step in my journey with fashion, where I can work with the brands and creative teams I've admired in fresh new ways,” Jenner told Vogue. “I see this as a great opportunity to put what I’ve learned into practice, and most likely learn even more.” Her new role starts Sept. 8.

In addition to being in charge of the look and feel of the FWRD website, partnerships, and brand activations, Jenner will also create her own edit of designers and trends for fans to shop on the e-commerce platform. (Expect to see pieces like midriff-revealing cardigans, cutout dresses, and baguette style shoulder bags added into the supermodel-approved mix.) Jenner revealed in a press release that she is committed to championing emerging designers and brands while maintaining that laid-back So-Cal aesthetic throughout the site’s offerings. “I think right now what’s exciting is that people are taking command of their own style and aesthetic, mixing fashion however they choose,” Jenner said in a statement.

Jenner is not new to the creative director role. In 2018, she helped art direct an Adidas campaign by working with the athletic brand’s creative team on the multi-media visuals for the Olivia Oblanc-designed collection. The model also previously collaborated with several other brands and retailers, including OPI and, most recently, German online retailer ABOUT YOU. She also has a casual, everyday clothing line dubbed KENDALL + KYLIE with her sister, Kylie Jenner, which further helps her tap into what’s on-trend in the fashion world.

Shop the model’s fall closet edit, now available on FWRD, below. For more on Jenner’s signature style, take a look at the wardrobe staples she relies on 24/7.

