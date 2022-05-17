The Jacquemus x Nike Collab Taps Into This Buzzy Gen Z Trend

As of late, it seems as though luxury designers have conspired to release sportswear-adjacent collaborations. In early 2022, Prada announced its Re-Nylon partnership with Adidas. Then, a week ago, Gucci released further details of its own partnership with Adidas. Now Nike is taking its turn, enlisting the French designer label Jacquemus to be its creative counterpart. Enter the Jacquemus + Nike collaboration, which will feature a range of sporty, minimalist women’s ready-to-wear, shoes, and accessories. The pieces will drop this June.

In an official press statement, designer Simon Porte Jacquemus shared that Nike’s vintage, outdoor-centric ACG (All Conditions Gear) pieces, as well as the brand’s ‘90s-era campaigns, have been a source of inspiration for him for a long time. “I wanted to create a collection that reinterprets athletic women’s sportswear in a minimal way, so we designed women’s athletic wear with sensuous details and neutral colors, along with my own interpretation of the Humara, my favorite Nike shoe,” he explained. “It was important for the collection to be accessible for all bodies, and to be a natural blend of Jacquemus’ style and Nike performance.”

In sum, the idea is to integrate sports-adjacent apparel into one’s everyday style, with a minimalist touch. (Gorpcore, anyone?) Jacquemus himself admitted in a recent interview with British Vogue that he is quite a fan of sports — and, consequently, the apparel associated with them as well. For this collaborative range, he took some of Nike’s most recognizable pieces and added a touch of Jacquemus’ signature cool-girl factor into them, which trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, Megan Fox, and so many others love. (Think subtle yet impactful elements like a Nike swoosh logo on an elegant, thin leather strap as pictured on the dress, below.)

According to the British Vogue piece, the Jacquemus + Nike partnership has been in the works for four years. The two brands initially connected in 2018 and reportedly sealed the deal for the forthcoming collab in 2020. A year later in September 2021, there was a bit of chit-chat about what this collaboration may entail from within the fashion community. The rumors were spurred by Jacquemus’ FAMILY LOVE campaign, which had the models wearing Nike-branded shoes.

The collection will drop exclusively on jacquemus.com come June 28 and will also be available via Nike retail stores worldwide in summer 2022. The exact designs have not been revealed thus far, so make sure to bookmark this post as TZR will keep you up-to-date. In the meantime, peruse Jacquemus’ Net-a-Porter collab should you want to shop.